Kelly Ripa Roasts Mark Consuelos for ‘Generous’ Bedroom Claim

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Kelly Ripa is keeping Mark Consuelos humble.

The longtime couple and television hosts have discussed their sex life in front of the camera before.

Sometimes, their playful banter goes too far and appears to strike a nerve, however.

Did Kelly go too far when she suggested that “seven minutes” is a “generous” estimation for how much time Mark needs? Take a look:

On ‘Live With Kelly and Mark,’ eponymous hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos crack up after some loving teasing. (Image Credit: ABC)

Nobody roasts each other like Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

During this week’s Veteran’s Day episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the couple discussed a heartwarming and unsurprising statistic.

Back in early 2020, there were initially predictions of an instant baby boom during the COVID-19 shutdown.

That is not really how things worked out. It was a year that began with a lot of fear and uncertainty and, of course, widespread financial insecurity. Not an ideal time for growing a family.

However, a recent study showed a recent “baby boom” in recent years.

The primary cause was remote work. In addition to increasing worker satisfaction, people working remotely for at least part of the week (or the entire week) makes people more likely to have kids.

Very relatably, Kelly Ripa does not understand why Mark Consuelos’ family uses military time. (Image Credit: ABC)

“A lot of us during the pandemic worked from home,” Kelly acknowleged during Tuesday’s segment.

“Anybody here worked from home during the pandemic?” she asked. “Some of you are some of you still working from home?”

Kelly cited the study, declaring that: “A baby boom has happened because of working from home.”

The primary driving force for people choosing to have kids is economic stability and realizing that they could feasibly bond with and take care of children.

However, Kelly humorously suggested that it simply meant that couples had more time to hook up, quipping: “You know what I’m saying? Oh, you do know what I’m saying? Good for you.”

‘Block out those seven minutes’

Following wife Kelly Ripa’s angle, Mark Consuelos chimed in with: “That little lunch break.”

To be clear, Kelly did acknowledge that fully remote and hybrid work gives “people more flexibility.”

She added that this highly preferable style of work has “made having a family a possible for couples.”

Mark then cracked a joke about “penciling in” a “little afternoon meeting.”

He is referring, of course, to hooking up during free time at home. While most remote workers might simply get a head start on laundry or dishes in times when office workers might make small talk or fiddle with their phones, partners seeking to conceive might give it a go during the day.

For many, ‘Live With Kelly and Mark’ is most enjoyable when hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos get personal. (Image Credit: ABC)

“Block out those seven minutes,” Mark joked. “I need seven minutes.”

That may have already been a self-deprecating joke, as seven minutes is not a particularly long time for sex and could potentially leave a partner unsatisfied.

Kelly, however, decided to knock him down a peg. Perhaps several pegs.

“Please. You’re being generous,” she joked.

Kelly and Mark quickly laughed together. As is so often the case for these two, their playful banter might appear to be insulting if they did not have such obvious warmth and romantic chemistry.

On ‘Live With Kelly and Mark,’ Kelly Ripa reads a study to the audience and to Mark Consuelos. (Image Credit: ABC)

The actual study is genuinely good news, by the way

Both Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos did delve into detail on the study itself, by the way.

“United States had an additional 80,000 births between 2021 and 2025,” Kelly read.

This came after the COVID-19 pandemic had “shut down offices and ushered in a new age of remote and hybrid work schedules.”

The study cited that “couples who work from home, even just one day a week, are more likely to conceive and more likely to plan to have children in the future than those who commute to the office five days a week.”

That is fantastic news. And a great counterpunch to the deeply weird people pushing for RTO in jobs where being in the office does not really contribute to anything except employee misery.