Golden State Killer Was Identified By ‘Micro-Penis’ DA Claims In New Book

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In 2018, Joseph DeAngelo, the so-called Golden State Killer, was finally apprehended after evading capture and baffling investigators for over 40 years.

DeAngelo is believed to have committed 13 murders and numerous rapes during his reign of terror.

He was eventually captured in large part due to a book by author and journalist Michelle McNamara, the late wife of comedian Patton Oswalt.

Now, a new book about DeAngelo has made him the subject of quite a few punchlines.

Joseph James DeAngelo looks on during the second day of victim impact statements at the Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse on August 19, 2020, in Sacramento, California. (Photo by SANTIAGO MEJIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

TMZ has published an excerpt of Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho’s new book, The People vs. the Golden State Killer.

And according to Ho, DeAngelo’s “pinkie” sized penis was critical in identifying him as a serial killer.

Ho writes that DeAngelo’s genitals were photographed in an effort to corroborate the testimony of his rape victims.

Sure enough, the septuagenarian killer was found to be sporting the micro-penis that so many survivors had described.

The situation was so dire that the photographer charged with documenting DeAngelo’s manhood found it nearly impossible to do so.

Joseph James DeAngelo is taken on a wheel chair into the courtroom to be arraigned on two counts of murder April 27, 2018, in Sacramento, California. – Investigators have accused him of of being the ‘Golden State Killer,’ who is suspected of committing more than 50 rapes and 12 murders. (Photo credit should read ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

Ho recalls that the photographer “grew frustrated after several failed attempts.”

He adds that a detective “threw up his hands in the air in exasperation and barked over the intercom, ‘There’s nothing there.'”

“In The People vs. the Golden State Killer, Thien Ho, the current District Attorney of Sacramento, recounts his harrowing and exhilarating experience as the lead prosecutor responsible for capturing and prosecuting Joseph DeAngelo,” reads the official description of the book on Amazon.

Joseph James DeAngelo, the suspected “Golden State Killer”, appears in court for his arraignment on April 27, 2018 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

“Referred to at various times by law enforcement and the media as the Visalia Ransacker, the East Bay Rapist, the Original Nightstalker, and finally the Golden State Killer, DeAngelo, a former policeman, is widely considered ‘one of the most notorious serial predators in American history,'” the description continues.

Ho’s book hit stores on Tuesday and is likely to become a bestseller.

Something tells us that Joseph DeAngelo won’t be picking up a copy.