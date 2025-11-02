Kate Middleton and Prince William: We’ve Moved Into Our New Home!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

They’re outta there, folks.

According to The Telegraph, Kate Middleton and Prince William have officially moved into their forever home, taking their three kids with them to relocate to Forest Lodge in Windsor.

We first reported on this development a few weeks ago.

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

There’s a backstory to all of this, of course.

Prince William and Princess Kate moved their home base from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor three years ago.

At the time, sources explained the spouses wanted to test the new location to see if it worked for their family.

From there, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, started attending the nearby Lambrook School, as the location makes it easy the Prince and Princess of Wales to balance parenting with their royal duties.

Speaking at the Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day parade in March, Princess Kate told soldiers:

“We are in Windsor at the moment. We were in London but moved there for more green space. It’s close enough to London, not too far away.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust as they attend the Six Nations match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium on March 15, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Middleton, of course, spent a majority of the last year or so battling cancer — and while she remains in remission and is recovery mostly well, this has been a difficult time for Kate, William and their kids.

“Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind,” an insider told The Sun in October.

This source also says the Windsor location permits Will and Middleton to be “as hands on as possible” as mother and father while still playing a vital role within the Royal Family.

The new home will be located about 30 minutes from Middleton’s parents, while Kate and William will pay for all renovations themselves… which isn’t that hard when you consider that the latter receives around $30 million a year from the Duchy of Cornwall Estate.

Kate Middleton attends the Order of the Garter service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on June 16, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Insiders have said that this new property will remain Middleton and William’s primary residence…. even when William ascends to the throne.

Originally built in the 1770s, Forest Lodge is a Georgian-era mansion that was purchased by the Crown Estate in 1829, and the Deputy Ranger of Windsor Great Park lived in the residence until the 1930s.

There was speculation in the 1970s that Princess Anne and her then-husband, Mark Phillips, might occupy the property.

Alas, they never moved in.