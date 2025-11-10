Jason Kelce Weight Loss: How Much Has He Lost Since Retiring From the NFL?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jason Kelce is sharing his weight loss after leaving the NFL.

In March of 2024, Jason Kelce announced his retirement from football.

This was not during the football season. It would have been easy for him to have not undergone any measurable lifestyle changes.

Even so, he has lost weight and plans to lose more. Though he does have some sensible limits on how much he wants his body to change.

Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins 31-17 in a game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2023. (Photo Credit: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Since retiring, Jason Kelce has lost weight

On Wednesday, June 26, GQ Sports published an interview with Jason Kelce in which he discussed his body and his fitness goals following his retirement from the NFL.

“I weighed 295 for the majority of my NFL career,” Jason divulged. Until earlier this year, he played for a football team known as the Philadelphia Eagles.

He then added that he is looking forward to “losing some of those pounds.”

Importantly, Jason Kelce clarified that he has set limits on his weight loss ambitions.

He clarified that he does not “want to get too small” even though he no longer needs mass and strength for work.

He detailed that his weight has already dropped to 277 pounds. That is a weight loss of nearly 20 pounds from how he spent most of his football career.

Rey Mysterio and former NFL player Jason Kelce react following a match during Night One of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field on April 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Jason Kelce has a goal weight in mind

“I feel like for some reason, 250 to 260 feels like I’ll be still big and be happy with the way I look without having a six-pack,” Jason speculated.

He then added: “But I’ll still be able to have that stature a little bit.”

Human bodies vary wildly. For some people, weighing 250 pounds would be an abrupt drop in weight and might signal a medical emergency. For others, the weight could be a burden on their body that impacts their health. When we’re talking about a 6-foot-3 former football player, 250-260 sounds just right.

Taylor Swift’s “brother-in-law” (not literally … yet!) went on, admitting that “it’s hard to imagine another nearly 20 pounds coming off” of his body.

However, between the drop in impacts with men his size and the decreased weight, his back and knees “already feel better.” That’s a great start!

“So another 20 pounds hopefully will make that much more adept at playing with my children,” Jason Kelce then aspired. He and Kylie Kelce share three daughters.

What a change! Jason has lost 20 pounds since he left the NFL and it shows! Good for him! (Photo by David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments/ Elsa/Getty Images)

“I’ve had a twice-reconstructed right knee, a surgery on my hand, my groin. I’ve broken toes,” he recalled.

He added: “I’ve had my share of things that have gone wrong, not to mention just the wear and tear of playing 13 years in the NFL.”

It’s likely that he’ll spend the rest of his life feeling the after-effects of his successful football career.

Compared to that, his weight loss is a footnote.