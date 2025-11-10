Jessica Alba & Danny Ramirez: What Cash Warren REALLY Thinks of Ex-Wife’s Hot …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez seem to have Cash Warren’s seal of approval.

After some public PDA that seemed to confirm reports of their (fairly obvious) relationship, fans wonder where things will go next.

Alba has been a household name for decades. Ramirez is a rising star, from the latest Captain America to Top Gun.

What does Alba’s ex, Cash Warren, think of this seemingly serious entanglement? He’s ready to speak out.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren attend the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

What does Cash Warren think of Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez?

In a video that TMZ shared, Cash Warren spoke his mind on ex Jessica Alba and her new relationship with MCU smokeshow Danny Ramirez.

“I’m happy for her,” he said of the mother of his children’s new entanglement.

“I don’t know him,” Warren admitted. “But he seems like a good guy.”

Danny Ramirez attends the “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” Global Premiere in Leicester Square on May 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Additionally, Warren answered whether he, too, has moved on.

“No, not yet,” he answered, quipping to the camera: “Let me know if you got anybody.”

Many people need to take time before moving on romantically.

And it is very understandable to take less time finding a new romance than one of the literal most beautiful people on the planet.

Jessica Alba attends the Red Sea Film Foundation’s “Women In Cinema” Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Red Sea Film Foundation)

When did these two hotties first connect?

About halfway through July, sightings of Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez on a vacation in Mexico sparked excited romance rumors.

Then, more recently, the two seemed to be enjoying an intimate Italian dinner together.

They have also kissed in public.

This week, the new couple went Instagram official. They’re the real deal!

MCU heartthrob Danny Ramirez takes part in a “Captain America: Brave New World” SiriusXM Town Hall with host Mike Muse at SiriusXM Studios on February 13, 2025. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Some have raised an eyebrow at the age gap between Alba, 44, and Ramirez, 32.

For the record, 12 years is not a huge age gap when we’re talking about two actual grown-ups.

Not just legal adults, but, like, people who could read and write when the Twin Towers were still up.

Some might accuse Alba of hypocrisy, as she once expressed dismay at Dark Angel co-star Michael Weatherly having proposed to her.

They had a similar age gap. But she was a teen (adult) when that excellent series premiered, and that’s super different.

Jessica Alba attends the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Grand Palais on March 11, 2025. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Will Cash Warren and Danny Ramirez end up being bros? Who knows?

Cash Warren noted that he’s happy for Jessica Alba, appraising Danny Ramirez at the same time — despite not knowing him.

If this relationship continues to grow more serious, it’s likely that she’ll want to introduce Ramirez to Honor, Haven, and Hayes. Warren will likely want to get to know him, also.

Alba and Warren are getting along famously thus far.

We hope that they can keep this divorce amicable, as that makes it easier for them and for their children.