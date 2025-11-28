Donnie Wahlberg Divorced: His Marriage History With Jenny McCarthy, Explained

Donnie Wahlberg’s a divorced man, which might be a shocking thing for some to learn about Jenny McCarthy’s beloved.
The boy band heartthrob-turned-Blue Bloods star has always been careful about keeping certain aspects of his private life away from the public eye.
As a result, even diehard fans might not be clear about the details of Donnie’s family situation.
Is Donnie Wahlberg Divorced?
These days, Donnie is married to Jenny McCarthy, and by all accounts, the relationship is a healthy and stable one.
But the road to “happily ever after” was not without its twists and turns.
In fact, both Jenny and Donnie have been divorced.
As People reports, Donnie married Kim Fey in 1999, and the couple welcomed two children together.
However, in 2008, they decided to go their separate ways, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
Following a messy legal battle in which Kim requested sole custody of the kids, the divorce was finalized in 2010.
Court files were sealed, so we still don’t know how the judge ruled.
The exact cause of the split remains unclear. But at the time, many observers speculated that Donnie’s friendship with Canadian model Michelle Tomlinson was a factor.
Donnie and Jenny’s Second Act
Whatever the case, it wasn’t long before Donnie fell for his second wife.
It happened in 2012 when Donnie and Jenny both appeared on Andy Cohen‘s Bravo talk show, Watch What Happens Live.
Donnie recalled their first meeting while participating in Instagram’s “first photo challenge” in 2020.
“This was our first meeting at @bravoandy @bravowwhl — where Andy implored me to ask Jenny out,” he captioned a throwback pic of the future couple.
“I didn’t … however, we’d meet again a year later at her talk show @vh1 @jennymccarthy. And the rest, as they say, is history.”
Jenny later told the tale of Donnie’s fateful appearance on her talk show.
“I went a year without dating anybody,” she told New York’s 95.5 PLJ radio (via E! Online).
“So I don’t know if I was really randy or really ready. But he was there, and I gave him my phone number. I’ve never given a guy my number, but I was interested.”
These days, when they’re not on either coast for work, Donnie and Jenny reside in her native Illinois with their happy blended family.
Now that Blue Bloods has come to an end, Donnie is set to star in a Boston-based spinoff.
But no matter where life takes him, he’ll have Jenny by his side.