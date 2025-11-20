Donald Trump Threatens Senators with ‘Execution’ for ‘Sedition’ …

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Donald Trump is calling for the arrest and execution of United States senators.

For months, the Trump regime has been carrying out extrajudicial killings of at times random fishing boats in the Caribbean, claiming that these illegal bombings aid America’s national security.

ICE, Border Patrol, and other Federal Agencies have also been weaponized and are terrorizing American communities.

A group of patriotic lawmakers crafted a PSA reminding service members that they have a legal duty to refuse to carry out illegal orders. Naturally, Trump is lashing out — and calling for their executions.

Donald Trump attends a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Cabinet Room of the White House on November 7, 2025. (Photo Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Members of the military have a legal obligation to refuse illegal orders

Living in interesting times is not all that it’s cracked up to be.

Donald Trump is sowing terror in international waters and right here at home, sending his brownshirts into American cities.

His rage at the free press and his fawning affection for ruthless killers has only grown worse since he retook power.

The imminent release of Epstein documents has Trump feeling trapped. And, like any cornered beast, this may be when he is at his most dangerous.

With all of this in mind, it is more important than ever that members of all branches of the United States military remember that “just following orders” is not an excuse. And that they have a legal obligation to refuse any order that violates the law, that violates the Constitution of the United States.

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community. The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution. Don’t give up the ship.



[image or embed] — Senator Elissa Slotkin (@slotkin.senate.gov) November 18, 2025 at 8:31 AM

With all of this in mind, six Democratic members of Congress (all of whom served in the military, intelligence, or both) took to social media to remind current service members of their legal obligations.

Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan is a former CIA analyst who served multiple tours in Mark Kelly of Arizona is a Navy veteran. Representative Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania also served in the Navy.

The message is simple, citing: “Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders.”

In fact, as the inspiring video adds: “You must refuse illegal orders.”

Right now, the vilest criminals feel Trump’s protection. But Trump is not forever. There will — there must — be accountability for all of his enablers, from his cabinet to collaborators to the individual boots on the ground (literally and metaphorically) who carry out crimes in his name.

After members of the House and Senate reminded current service members that they have a legal obligation to refuse illegal orders, Donald Trump accused them of sedition. (Image Credit: Truth Social)

As you can imagine, Donald Trump is not taking this well

The past two weeks have not gone well for Donald Trump.

And with his control over the Republican base slipping, votes not going his way, and the Epstein files poised for release, things are looking almost as bleak for him as he has made life for the rest of us.

On Thursday, November 20, Trump took to his ironically titled “Truth Social” platform to lash out at the legal reminder.

“This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country,” he wrote. “Their words cannot be allowed to stand.”

He continued, screeching: “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???”

Trump is calling for the six Democratic lawmakers who urged the military not to follow any illegal orders to be arrested, and he’s reposting replies saying they should be hanged and calling them terrorists.



[image or embed] — MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) November 20, 2025 at 9:23 AM

“It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL,” Trump ranted and raved in another post.

He continued: “Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL.”

Trump shared another post, from someone with a dubious emblem as their user photo, who had written: “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD.”

(Actually, the framers of the Constitution structured many laws and safeguards specifically in the hopes that members of Congress would stand up to a hypothetical worse-case-scenario president like Trump)

“SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, PUNISHABLE BY DEATH,” Trump blasted in another post.

After accusing members of the United States House and Senate of “sedition,” Donald Trump also threatened execution. (Image Credit: Truth Social)

Trump presents a clear and present danger to the Constitution of these United States

This is deeply ominous and downright un-American.

And while the idea of a grown man like Donald Trump throwing a tantrum may be funny in a sad way, he has many thousands of fanatical followers and wields tremendous power. That makes him dangerous.

On January 6, 2021, Trump instigated the worst attack on the federal government since 9/11.

We cannot and must not put anything past him.

To their credit, Democrats are pushing back against Trump’s extremely menacing words. But is it enough?

Across social media, the Democratic response to Donald Trump’s rant about arresting and executing members of the House and Senate offered stern words, but no promise of real action. (Image Credit: Bluesky)

On Thursday, following Trump’s string of dangerous and Unconstitutional threats, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries posted a response.

While it is good to see pushback from Congress against violent rhetoric from the occupant of the Oval Office, many were quick to point out that it is not enough.

Protecting these Senators and members of Congress is only the first step.

Folks on social media are asking where the Articles of Impeachment are. Clearly, Democratic leaders fear that they don’t have the votes, and that a filing could “distract” from other urgent matters.

We’re sure that many would like to wait until 2027, where a potential Democratic majority could make a difference in the legislature. But critics ask if we can really wait that long.

How much worse will America be after another year and a half of these horrors under Trump?