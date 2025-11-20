Spencer Lofranco Cause of Death: ‘Gotti’ Actor Was 33

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Actor Spencer Lofranco has died.

At only 33, the Canadian actor launched his career by working alongside major, established names in the entertainment industry.

More recently, he had not been part of the acting world.

Now, authorities are investigating his death, and his family is in mourning.

Spencer Lofranco attends the KING COBRA Cast Dinner Hosted By Yale Productions And Digital Ignition Entertainment on April 15, 2016. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for KING COBRA)

Actor and artist Spencer Lofranco has died

On Thursday, November 20, TMZ reported that Canadian actor Spencer Lofranco has died.

He died on Tuesday, November 18.

Authorities in British Columbia are actively investigating his death. Lofranco was only 33 years old.

The report comes only after his family became aware of his passing.

Investigators have not yet determined Lofranco’s cause of death.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, November 20, Spencer’s brother Santino Lofranco shared an emotional tribute to his late brother.

“To the legend @roccowinning,” he began his caption. “My brother.”

Santino raved: “You lived a life only some could dream of. You changed people lives.”

Somberly, he continued: “And now you are with God. I will always love you and miss you Bear. RIP.”

Santino detailed Spencer’s tragically short life: “October 18, 1992 – November 18, 2025.”

In an Instagram tribute, Santino Lofranco honored late brother Spencer Lofranco after his tragic passing. (Image Credit: Instagram)

You have likely seen his work — and you will certainly recognize his co-stars

Spencer Lofranco made his film debut as Conrad Hartman in the 2013 romantic comedy, At Middleton.

Just one year later, he took on the lead role in Jamesy Boy, a crime drama.

He worked with big names — including Angelina Jolie, Mary-Louise Parker, and John Travolta.

Going into acting as a young man went against his father’s wishes.

Rocco Lafranco had hoped that his son would become an attorney and a hockey player.

After making his acting splash, he continued to work in films, proving himself in multiple genres.

However, his filmography ends around 2018.

2018 is also a year in which Lofranco began voluntarily living on the beach.

Not in a beach house. Seemingly, it was of his own volition.

Clearly passionate about art and more, he pivoted away from acting.

Actor Spencer Lofranco attends the KING COBRA Cast Dinner Hosted By Yale Productions And Digital Ignition Entertainment on April 15, 2016. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for KING COBRA)

What was the cause of death?

What was Spencer Lofranco’s cause of death? We do not yet know.

Judging by the tone of some of the contents under his brother’s post and from Lofranco’s own posts, there may have been some sort of mental health event in his life.

We do not know that. This is simply the impression from social media comments. It appears that he was in recovery, and that there were a lot of people rooting for him.

(For example, Lofranco had a large tattoo on his forehead, but in the final months of his life, he began the process of removing it — possibly a sign that he was turning his life around)

Our hearts go out to Lofranco’s friends, fans, and loved ones as they grapple with this loss. We hope that the investigators can provide answers that grant them closure.