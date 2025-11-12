Jonathan Braun: Drug Dealer Pardoned By Trump Returns to Prison After Sexually Assaulting …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In 2021, imprisoned drug kingpin Jonathan Braun received a presidential pardon on the final day of Donald Trump’s first term in the White House.

This week, Braun was sent back to prison after being convicted on sexual assault charges.

Braun has been sentenced to 27 months behind bars stemming from an incident in which he allegedly attacked the live-in nanny he had hired to care for his children.

According to court documents obtained by the New York Post, Braun “entered the bedroom of his children’s live-in nanny, put her in a headlock and groped her breasts while he masturbated.”

The convicted smuggler was convicted of operating a drug distribution ring in 2010 before being pardoned by Trump, seemingly as a result of his ties to Trump associate Charles Kushner.

Prosecutors argued that Braun’s “brazen and violent conduct,” had “caused fear and terror in his victims” and proved he was still a “serious danger to the community.”

They sought a five-year sentence.

Braun has had multiple brushes with the law in the years since his pardon, including one incident in which he allegedly punched a man and shoved his 3-year-old son to the ground, “causing a red mark on his back and substantial pain.”

“Do you know who I am? Do you know what I could have done to you?” Braun allegedly shouted at the father of the toddler, in an incident that took place inside a synagogue.

There have been numerous other incidents, including an August 2024 arrest after Braun allegedly punched his wife and 75-year-old father-in-law.

Braun has also been accused of punching a hospital nurse.

His defense attorney claims that all of these incidents were caused by his use of hallucinogenic drugs.

“This defendant has had many, many chances,” Assistant US Attorney Tanya Hajjar said in court on Monday.

In her sentencing statement, Judge Kiyo Matsumoto said that she hoped Braun’s “expressions of remorse” and promises to “lead a law-abiding life” were made in good faith.

She noted that he’s receiving a lighter sentence than many repeat offenders, adding, “Don’t squander it.”

Following this week’s conviction, the nanny who was assaulted by Braun issued a statement in which she revealed that she had “endured deep emotional trauma” that left her “with lasting trust issues” and added that she was “grateful that justice had been served.”

The Trump administration has issued numerous controversial pardons, and insiders have indicated the president is currently planning to commute Diddy’s sentence.

The administration has not yet responded to the news of Braun’s latest conviction.