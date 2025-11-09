Diddy Denies Breaking Any Prison Rules, Once Again Proclaims Innocence

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Diddy has once again proclaimed his innocence.

The musician, as you likely know by now, was convicted this summer on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and then sentenced to over four years behind federal bars.

He has somehow claimed throughout this legal process that he isn’t guilty.

Now, meanwhile, a representative for the disgusting rapper has come out and alleged that Diddy is again at the center of false speculation.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false. His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family,” a statement released by this rep on Sunday reads.

The statement came in response to a TMZ report that Diddy was caught in prison drinking some kind of homemade alcohol comprised of Fanta, sugar, and apples… which takes about two weeks to ferment, for those wondering.

Such a violation, it was been rumored, could cause Diddy’s release date to get pushed back.

But that’s only if he actually committed this supposed crime, of course.

Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

“There have been several false and reckless reports circulating about Mr. Combs,” the spokesperson went on. “He has not violated any prison rules. His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously.”

This unnamed rep concluded as follows:

“This is only his first week at FCI Fort Dix, and unfortunately, rumors will surface throughout his time there. We ask the public and the press to give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth, and the grace to move forward in peace.”

In October, Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being convicted on the aforementioned counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The former A-Lister was transferred from Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn (MDC), where he had been held since his 2024 arrest, to FCI Fort Dix on October 30.

The following day, the first photo of Combs in prison was released, featured the disgraced music mogul in the yard of the facility.

The star’s legal team previously requested that Diddy be transferred from MDC to the New Jersey facility, a low‑security prison located on a military base about 40 miles outside Philadelphia.

“In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix,” Combs’ lawyer, Teny Geragos, wrote at the time.