Did Taylor Swift Receive an Offer to Perform at Erika Kirk’s Super Bowl Haltime …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Super Bowl LX might be nearly three months away, but the halftime show is already engulfed in a firestorm of controversy.

In case you haven’t heard, Bad Bunny will be headlining at the big game, and a lot of people (most of whom mistakenly believe the artist is not American) are upset about it.

The uproar led Erika Kirk and Turning Point USA to plan their own halftime show, which will air opposite the main broadcast.

And now, there’s a wild new rumor involving Erika, a large sum of money, and Ms. Taylor Alison Swift.

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift performs on stage as part of her Eras Tour in Lisbon on May 24, 2024. (Photo by ANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP via Getty Images)

Why is Facebook buzzing about a possible Taylor Swift-Erika Kirk connection?

Now, this may shock you, but there’s a lot of misinformation circulating on social media these days.

And Facebook has become the epicenter for AI slop that’s designed to confirm your dumbest neighbors’ biases and confuse the hell out of your grandma.

Over the past few days, reports that Taylor is in talks to perform at the Turning Point halftime show have been circulating nonstop.

According to Fandom Wire, the report was first posted by a page called Lab Bar, which boasts more than 1 million followers.

Taylor Swift arrives prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

As you probably know, Taylor has already turned down the actual Super Bowl halftime show. And she has a long history of butting heads with Donald Trump and his supporters.

So the story that she’s collaborating with Erika Kirk to undermine the organization her fiance works for is ridiculous right off the bat. But it gets better:

According to Lab Bar (or the bot that creates their content), Taylor offered Erika $60 million for the privilege of performing at her halftime show.

Needless to say, that’s not usually how these things work.

Yes, it seems that Lab Bar is just posting an endless stream of slop in the hope that some of it might go viral.

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

It’s a pretty shameful business model, but maybe we shouldn’t be surprised about the page that recently posted this gem:

“ABC just AXED The View — GONE. ERASED. Overnight. No warning, no farewell. Replacing it? The Charlie Kirk Show, fronted by Jesse Watters and Erika Kirk. Insiders say ABC’s Manhattan HQ turned into a war zone after a “ratings collapse” sent top execs into full-blown panic mode.

“Staff were blindsided. Hosts were furious. And viewers? Stunned. What went down behind those locked doors might be the biggest shake-up daytime TV has ever seen — and it’s only just beginning.”

Yeah, we probably don’t need to tell you, but The View has not been canceled and replaced with something called The Charlie Kirk Show.

But you can bet a few thousand people are now convinced that it has.