Mike Johnson Blasts Bad Bunny Halftime Show: ‘It’s a Terrible Idea’

Ever since Bad Bunny announced that he’ll be headlining the halftime show at Super Bowl LX, people who know literally nothing about contemporary music have felt the need to weigh in.

Most of the hate has come from folks in wraparound shades delivering impassioned speeches to their 13 followers from the front seat of their Chevy Equinoxes.

But some of the critics have millions of followers and a whole lot of clout.

Take, for example, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who slammed Bad Bunny this week — just seconds after admitting he doesn’t know who the rapper is.

Mike Johnson says Bad Bunny ‘doesn’t appeal to broader audience’

“I didn’t even know who Bad Bunny was. But it sounds like a terrible decision, in my view, from what I’m hearing,” Johnson said when asked about the halftime show this week.

When asked why, the speaker explained, “It sounds like he’s not someone who appeals to a broader audience.”

Johnson added, “And there are so many eyes on the Super Bowl — a lot of young, impressionable children. And, in my view, you would have Lee Greenwood, or role models, doing that. Not somebody like this.”

We’ve heard a lot of ridiculous arguments against the NFL’s selection.

But arguing that Spotify’s third most-streamed artist of 2024 lacks widespread appeal? That might be the most bonkers to date.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a news conference following a closed-door caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on March 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

And many commenters were happy to set Speaker Johnson straight on that misconception.

“Lee Greenwood, 447,000 Spotify followers. Bad Bunny 79 million,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Bad Bunny is a great role model. He is caring, spreads messages of love, unity, and family. He has strong family values unlike Mr. Johnson,” another added.

“You can actively see him trying to think up a reason that doesn’t sound racist,” a third chimed in.

Conservative politicians continue to target Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny attends Columbia Pictures’ “Caught Stealing” premiere at Regal Union Square on August 26, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Johnson, of course, is not the first Republican to criticize Bad Bunny despite having never heard his music.

“I’ve never heard of him. I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why they’re doing it. It’s crazy. … I think it’s absolutely ridiculous,” President Donald Trump said in response to a recent question about Bad Bunny.

And of course, ICE is already threatening the Super Bowl halftime show because that’s just the age we live in.

Thankfully, Bad Bunny seems to be taking all of this in stride and refusing to back down. Sometimes that’s all you can do in 2025.