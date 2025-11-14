Kevin Spacey Molested Richard Dreyfuss’ Son, Alleged Victim’s Brother Claims

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Thanks to his razor-sharp wit and trenchant political insights, Ben Dreyfuss has gained a large and devoted following on X (formerly Twitter).

But on Thursday night, the writer and son of screen legend Richard Dreyfuss departed from his usual lighthearted content to share a dark chapter from his family’s past.

In a series of tweets, Ben revealed that he and his siblings are estranged from their father, and the rift stems from an allegation directed toward Kevin Spacey.

Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court as the jury deliberates on his sexual assault trial on July 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

As you’ll likely recall, numerous accusers have come forward with claims of being sexually assaulted by Spacey.

And in an unexpected turn of events, it seems that Spacey’s alleged crimes had a devastating effect on the Dreyfuss family.

“Everyone assumes my siblings and I are wealthy from our dad and we’re all a bit too uncomfortable to make it clear, but we have no money from my dad,” Ben wrote in tweets that have since been deleted (via USA Today).

“My dad has no money. If he did, we wouldn’t get it since we’ve been estranged ever since some complicated family drama to do with MeToo.”

Ben Dreyfuss and actor Richard Dreyfuss attend the after party for the premiere of Relativity Media’s “Paranoia” at DGA Theater on August 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Relativity Media)

Ben went on to reveal that the “complicated family drama” was directly tied to the scandal that ended Spacey’s career.

He explained that he was running his father’s Twitter account at the time, and he posted a statement about the allegations on Richard’s behalf.

“That tweet prompted someone to MeToo my dad. He blames us for that. This led to years of acrimony,” Ben continued.

Though the allegation about Spacey came as a shock to many, it’s not the first time that such a claim was made.

Writing for Buzzfeed in 2017, Harry Dreyfuss offered a detailed account of the abuse that he says took place when Spacey directed Richard Dreyfuss in a 2009 production of the play Complicit at the Old Vic Theatre in London.

Kevin Spacey attends the Better World Fund Gala 2025 red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Carlton Hotel on May 20, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“It happened one night when the three of us were alone in Kevin’s apartment rehearsing my father’s lines,” Harry wrote.

“My father didn’t see, and I didn’t tell him about the incident for many years. Instead, I spent the next nine years telling people the story at parties for laughs.”

At the time, Spacey denied any wrongdoing in a statement issued through his lawyer.

“Let me be clear, Mr. Spacey absolutely denies the allegations,” said attorney Bryan Freedman.

USA Today and other outlets say that they’ve reached out to Spacey for a comment on this week’s developments, but have received no response.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.