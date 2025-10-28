Travis Kelce Honors Taylor Swift After Historic 100th Touchdown

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Travis Kelce is honoring Taylor Swift as he crosses a major milestone.

Touchdowns are, research tells us, a major accomplishment in the sports world. Like a home run in baseball. Or … well, we’re out of examples, but they exist!

On Sunday, Kelce scored the 100th touchdown of his career.

Like many athletes, he broke out in dance to celebrate. But fans couldn’t help but notice that his dance honors his fiancee.

Athlete Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after an interception by Bobby Wagner #54 of the Washington Commanders during the second quarter in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Watch Travis Kelce honor Taylor Swift with his touchdown dance

Did you know that there’s football on Monday?

Ever since Taylor Swift began dating Travis Kelce, we have all learned so much about this subculture.

Anyway, on October 27, Travis Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, played a sports game against the Washington Commanders.

This was a “home game,” meaning that it played at Arrowhead Stadium.

That meant that Swift herself was there, as she sometimes skips Kelce’s “away” games.

Travis keeping it 💯 with The Fate of Ophelia dance for his 100th touchdown!!! ❤️‍🔥🏈 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/OoZsSL3i3B — Kimberly ⸆⸉ ❤️‍🔥🫶🏻 (@kridgway3609) October 28, 2025

As you can see in the video above, Kelce engaged in a touchdown dance.

With his gorgeous fiancee watching, he pumped his fists up and down.

He looked up at Swift and her controversial friend Brittany Mahomes.

If you aren’t familiar with the dance moves, they are reminiscent of the dance for The Fate of Ophelia.

Not only is that song one of Swift’s best from her polarizing most recent album, but it’s also essentially a song about him.

‘The Fate of Ophelia’ is all about their love story

As you can see from the music video, the signature choreography is not exactly going to throw anyone for a loop.

(It’s not bad! It’s just very easy choreography. That is not a bad thing, either)

Ophelia is a character from Shakespeare’s Hamlet who, mistreated, sidelined, and driven to madness, dies.

Taylor Swift’s lyrics indicate that she was consigned to share this fate (well, not the drowning death bit) until Travis Kelce came along.

Is that a little dramatic? Yes. But we’re talking about music lyrics. They’re all dramatic. That’s sort of the whole idea.

Singer Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Though some of Swift’s fans have been leery of Kelce and branded this a “rebound” after the end of her dirtbag summer with Matty Healy, most are fond of the guy.

In fact, many Swifties have essentially adopted him, “redwood tree” and all.

They’ve learned about this curious “football” activity that he takes part in.

Kelce knows that he has a lot of new fans, now. Many people watch these games for him (and his fiancee, of course).

So the dance is first and foremost for his fiancee, but it’s also a shout-out to fans who are there to see him. They’re the ones who recognize and appreciate the dance.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

We should also acknowledge the milestone itself, of course

In what we can only call the “sports news” side of things, Travis Kelce’s touchdown dance was about more than just Taylor Swift.

By scoring his 100th touchdown in a professional game, he made history.

He is now one of only four tight ends (yes, we giggled at that, too, but it’s really what that position in football is called) in NFL history to attain this particular milestone.

There are likely sports fans who are more enthused about that than they are about his engagement.

With Kelce, there’s a little something for all of his fans.