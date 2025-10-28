Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Boob Job Plans, Explains Reasons for Surgery

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jennifer Lawrence is taking a stance on boob jobs.

Where some actresses play coy about cosmetic work or disavow such procedures, the The Hunger Games alum is going in a different direction.

She’s all for getting a boob job.

In fact, she has one planned n the next few weeks.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence poses on the red carpet for the movie “Die My Love” during the 20th International Rome Film Festival (Festa del Cinema di Roma) in Rome, on October 20, 2025. (Photo Credit: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence is sharing her boob job plans

In a new interview with the New Yorker, Jennifer Lawrence is revealing her plans for a boob job in November.

Earlier this year, she and husband Cooke Moroney welcomed their second child.

“Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one,” Lawrence characterized.

She is referring to welcoming her first child, 3-year-old Cy, in early 2022.

“Second one,” Lawrence continued, “nothing bounced back.”

Actress Jennifer Lawrence attends the “Die My Love” Headline Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)

Next spring, Lawrence expects to film a nude scene for a film.

However, she admits that she would want to go under the knife even if she were not acting.

(The film role merely sets the timetable, it seems)

“Maybe I wouldn’t be hustling to the appointment in the same way,” she acknowledged.

“But I think yes,” Lawrence said of whether she would want this procedure even if she would never appear on camera again.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence attends the Los Angeles premiere of Apple Original Films’ “Bread & Roses” at Hammer Museum on November 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

What cosmetic work has she done before?

Jennifer Lawrence shared that she had not, as some have suggested, undergone a facelift.

She hasn’t ruled that out, however.

In fact, she predicted that a little facial “refresh” will be “something for the future.”

Later, she vowed: “Believe me, I’m gonna!”

Meanwhile, she has gone under the needle, so to speak, before. But not as much as one might assume.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence on December 04, 2024. She’s giving such an Elizabeth Mitchell face. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Yes, Lawrence has made use of cosmetic injectables.

She has not gotten filler, which has been extremely popular over the past decade or so among celebrities and even minor television personalities.

Lawrence has, however, done a little Botox.

Truth be told, Botox probably makes more sense for a Millennial of her age.

The idea is to prevent wrinkles from forming. Some modes of thinking suggest that Botox injections are most effective for younger adults. (That said, we are not doctors — we’re just on the internet with everyone else)

Actress Jennifer Lawrence attends the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on May 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Back in May, Jennifer Lawrence spoke about what having children has meant to her.

As a mother of two, everything that she does — from work to the rest of her life — centers her children. That is good and proper for any parent.

But, as she suggested during this recent interview, the physical toll of childbirth has changed her body.

Every body is different. And, as Lawrence makes clear, so is every pregnancy.

Some folks never want or feel a need for surgery after giving birth. Others feel that having a breast lift and other cosmetic work following a surgery is both gender affirming and confidence-boosting.

Good for Lawrence for getting the body that she wants.