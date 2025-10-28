Ben Bader Cause of Death: Family Speaks Out After Influencer Dies Suddenly at 25

Reading Time: 2 minutes

On Monday, millions of social media users were stunned by the news that Ben Bader had passed away.

Bader was a 25-year-old influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers across multiple platforms.

Through his videos focusing on lifestyle content and financial advice, Bader inspired countless viewers and became a one-man brand.

Influencer Ben Bader has passed away at the age of 25. (YouTube)

Ben Bader’s family issues statement following shocking death

In a statement issued to People magazine, Bader’s loved ones described him as a “visionary who led with love, lived with intention, and turned his passions into helping others.”

“He made a profound impact on everyone who knew him through his wisdom, humor, and compassion,” the statement continues.

“Ben lived each day to the fullest, inspiring those around him to seek meaning, connection, and purpose in their own lives. His light will continue to shine through the countless people he touched.”

The family also expressed gratitude “for the outpouring of love and support from friends, colleagues, and community members across the country”

Though sources close to Bader have confirmed that his passing was sudden and unexpected, no cause of death has been revealed.

In their statement, Ben’s family members requested privacy as they continue to navigate this loss.

They noted that he was born prematurely, at just 28 weeks, and he “carried that same resilience, gratitude, and drive throughout his life. His legacy continues to inspire others to lead with kindness, purpose, and authenticity.”

They say they will remember him as “someone who led with light, sought truth, and reminded others to find peace and purpose within themselves.”

“Though our hearts are broken, we will carry on Ben’s legacy in everything we do,” Bader’s family concludes.

“We will keep his memory alive by leading with love, living with purpose, and carrying forward his passions that made the world brighter.”

In her own statement, Bader’s girlfriend, Reem, remembered him as the kindest person she had ever met.

“Ben was the kindest, most caring, most generous person I have ever met in my entire life,” Reem told her followers in an emotional tribute on TikTok.

“He genuinely loved every single person that he met and he was so positive all the time,” she continued, adding:

“There were really no signs of this happening — we were supposed to get dinner that night and he seemed so normal. I had just talked to him on FaceTime a couple hours before he passed and he was so happy and so normal and he was just smiling and being so funny.”

Reem described the death, which came just weeks after Bader’s 25th birthday, as “extremely sudden.”

Our thoughts go out to Ben Bader’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.