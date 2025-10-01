Reading Time: 4 minutes

Thomas Markle is reportedly “trapped” in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake.

Somehow, his daughter Samantha is blaming Meghan Markle. Of course.

(She also appears to be espousing conspiracy theories behind the quake, but who knows how her mind works)

Why was Meghan’s estranged dad in the Philippines? Will he be okay? How is this Meghan’s fault?

Thomas Markle is not happy that Donald Trump will be meeting the Queen before he does. Yes, apparently people are still granting Thomas Markle interviews. (Image Credit: BBC)

A deadly earthquake in the Philippines has killed dozens, and Thomas Markle is ‘stuck’

In January of this year, Thomas Markle announced his move to the Philippines.

The Philippines experienced its deadliest earthquake in at least a dozen years late on Tuesday.

The death toll is around 70 and experts expect casualty reports to continue to climb. It is a true disaster.

According to Samantha Markle, estranged antagonist (and sister) of the Duchess of Sussex, Thomas is alive — but “stuck.”

“My father is stuck on the 19th floor of a building in the Philippines after a massive earthquake,” she tweeted.

“And he can’t walk and he is trapped,” Samantha continued.

“Shame on my disgusting evil f–king sister forever putting our father in this position. I hope she is cursed.”

In a series of tweets, Samantha Markle announced that father Thomas Markle was “stuck” following an earthquake in the Philippines. It got weirder from there. (Image Credit: Twitter)

‘May they be damned’

If Samantha Markle blaming her sister for Thomas’ predicament and then screeching about her sounds like a lot … it is only the tip of the vitriolic iceberg.

“Karmic vengeance will be mine,” her rant continued.

“Shame on Harry and Meghan. May they be damned,” Samantha declared.

“He gave her everything and this is how she repays him.”

Samantha Markle can’t stop talking about her half-sister. She very clearly has issues. (Photo Credit: Fox News)

“Gloves off bitch,” reads another Samantha tweet. She then goes on to say: “I hope the same happens to Harry and Meg.”

This all appears to be the unhinged and vile ravings of someone with a tremendous amount of toxic emotion and no healthy release mechanism.

It also fits with the vibe of her other posts.

Samantha appears to be retweeting white nationalist European groups, boosting rancid Islamophobic posts, and boosting anyone who hates her half-sister.

In an odd twist, Samantha Markle appears to imply that China both possesses the means to manufacture earthquakes and employs this non-existent mechanism against other countries. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Not everything that Samantha Markle says is repeatable

(Samantha also appears to use slurs sometimes, which are of course not fit to reprint)

“All of the damage reports are not in yet so I know that death reports are coming in,” she acknowledged.

“They just weren’t prepared for it,” Samantha wrote before, for some reason, adding: “I wonder if China has anything to do with this.”

Without explanation, Samantha Markle continues to blame her half-sister for Thomas’ predicament. (Image Credit: Twitter)

For the record, China, like every other country in real life, does not have a magical earthquake machine.

The same account warning that digital ID is a fulfillment of biblical End Times predictions is probably not your best source for earthquake facts.

Still, hearing Samantha blame someone other than Meghan is downright refreshing.

Even if it was only for a moment. Most of her tweets very firmly blame Meghan.

A woman of many talents, Meghan Markle discusses her recent ventures. (Image Credit: Bloomberg/YouTube)

Meghan Markle truly lives rent-free in some people’s minds

It’s unclear how Samantha believes that Meghan magically compelled Thomas Markle to move to the Philippines.

Even if it was to “avoid drama,” Thomas has been the source of his own problems for years.

It really appears that Meghan’s story is that of a woman who married a man whom she loves, and some very strange people decided to lose their minds about it.

Some of those people were her own family.