Kody Brown to Sister Wives Fans: Get Off My Back!

Kody Brown appears to have a short and simple message for viewers of his family’s reality show, Sister Wives.

It goes something like this:

STFU already!!!!!

(TLC)

For those unaware, the reality star is now appearing on a second television program, faking his way through Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

The series follows a group of D-List celebrities as they fight to survive military-style challenges in a test of both mental and physical strength and endurance.

It’s VERY different from what Kody is seen on screen doing throughout Sister Wives, which the former polygamist says has been a welcome change.

“I really appreciated the difficulty of Special Forces because it was very life-affirming,” Kody told People Magazine this week, explaining:

“You accomplish a task, very difficult, with other people, and there’s a camaraderie you develop for it.”

And how does this compare to his time on Sister Wives? Especially of late?

(Pete Dadds/ FOX)

“Sadly, Sister Wives has really become an experience of criticism and backbiting,” the father of 17 went on.

“The experience with Special Forces was life-affirming in the sense that I got so much out of it, almost like a pivot away from my life, my real life.”

We can see Brown’s point here.

But we can pretty easily argue that he deserves any and all criticism and/or backbiting.

Heck, on this past Sunday’s Season 20 premiere, daughter Madison broke down in tears because she has no relationship with her father.

Kody is quite selfish.

Kody Brown never really looks to happy, does he? (TLC)

Sister Wives, of course, has chronicles the ups and downs of the Brown family since 2010.

In recent years, viewers have watched as Kody’s plural marriage with Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn Brown fell apart.

All three of the former women listed above have left their spiritual spouse at various points in the last four years or so.

Does Kody have any contact with them these days?

“Really just the only part of our lives that are connected are through the show,” he said to People of his dynamic with his trio of ex-wives.

Kody Brown is no longer in any polygamous relationships. (TLC)

Brown can’t help but express how he feels about Christine, Meri and Janelle, either.

On this same premiere, he referred to them as sister witches. Not exactly subtle.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, while Sister Wives season 20 airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC on Sundays.