Rep. Nancy Mace Wants Prince Andrew Prosecuted Alongside Other Alleged Epstein Accomplices

Representative Nancy Mace is gunning for Prince Andrew.

Though she has taken steps to defend Epstein’s most famous associate, she does seem to sincerely want at least some justice for survivors of the infamous sexual predator.

That justice, she suggests, includes two things. The first is the release of the list of Epstein’s accomplices.

And the second, she says, is the prosecution of infamous creep Prince Andrew.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) speaks to reporters as she heads to a House Republican Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on November 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Nancy Mace is calling for the prosecution of Prince Andrew

Earlier this month, Representative Nancy Mace made headlines after she tearfully left a House Oversight Committee closed-door meeting.

This meeting was less intrinsically political than most.

She had just heard testimony from survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking of young women and girls.

Mace is part of a small but vocal handful of Congressional Republicans who have joined with Democrats in calling for the release of the names of Epstein’s allies and accomplices — no matter who they may be.

In a tweet, Nancy Mace suggests the prosecution of disgraced royal, Prince Andrew. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Last week, following that closed-door meeting, Nancy Mace took to social media to tweet about Prince Andrew.

“Now seems like a good time to discuss prosecuting Prince Andrew for any and all potential crimes on US soil,” she wrote.

“A cold dark cell. Prince Andrew in handcuffs,” Mace described.

“Sends the right message.”

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the Sunday Service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor, following the announcement on Friday April 9th of the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the age of 99, on April 11, 2021. (Photo Credit: Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Andrew is deservedly infamous

Nancy Mace is not mentioning disgraced royal Prince Andrew at random. He is notorious for allegedly sexually abusing one of Epstein’s most well-known accusers, the late Virginia Roberts Giuffre, when she was a teenage minor.

Andrew has always denied the allegation. He did pay an undisclosed sum to settle a 2022 lawsuit, however.

Amidst the intensity of the accusations, he had to resign from his public roles in 2020.

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II stripped him of his honorary royal affiliations and charitable patronages.

In a tweet, Nancy Mace imagines Prince Andrew locked away. (Image Credit: Twitter)

“Seems like the right next step (after we release the files),” Mace continued, referring to the Epstein files that the Trump regime has refused to make public.

“Perhaps we can focus on prosecuting predators next,” the Congresswoman suggested.

Mace added: “Let victims, survivors, and the country heal.”

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee member Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) heads to a meeting with some of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers at the U.S. Capitol on September 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Is this about justice or just political opportunity?

We do not often have cause to say this, but Nancy Mace is absolutely right — about Prince Andrew, the Epstein list, and more. Pretty much only on this topic, however.

Just checking her feed, you will see Mace posting bold-faced bigotry and alarming Christian nationalist messages. None of which has any place in our society, let alone our government.

However, she’s right here. Some believe that she is cynically thinking of a time after Trump, as she’ll want to retain political support after America’s Mad King is gone.

But Mace is a human being. It is entirely possible that she is sincerely right on this topic, even while being dangerously wrong on basically everything else of consequence.