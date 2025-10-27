Cody ‘Beef’ Franke Cause of Death: Barstool Sports Personality Passes Away at …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of sports:

Online media personality Cody “Beef” Franke has passed away at the age of 31.

Franke was a member of Barstool Sports’ ForePlay team, which focused on golf content.

He became a favorite among fans in his short time with the outlet.

Barstool Sports personality Cody Franke has passed away at the age of 31. (YouTube)

Barstool colleagues mourn passing of Cody Franke

News of Franke’s passing comes courtesy of a statement from Barstool:

“Barstool Sports personality Cody Franke has passed away at the age of 31,” reads a tweet that was posted by ForePlay moments ago.

That statement was followed up by tributes from multiple Barstool personalities, including the company’s founder, Dave Portnoy.

“Barstool lost a member of our family this weekend. Just tragic news,” Barstool founder Dave Portnoy said in a statement.

“You will never find a nicer, more genuine person than Beef. It’s hard to even process it right now. Just another cruel reminder that tomorrow is never promised and to live each day to its fullest.”

Remembering our time with Cody Franke, PGA, at Quail Hollow,” the PGA Championship account tweeted, alongside of phoeo of Franke at the historic course.

“Our thoughts are with Cody’s family and friends,” the statement conitnued.

Cody Franke’s cause of death remains a mystery

No cause of death was given, but sources have confirmed that Franke died following a “sudden medical issue” while attending a wedding in the Dominican Republic.

Prior to joining Barstool in January of this year, Franke was the head pro at Berry Creek Country Club in Onida, Wisconsin

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

Our thoughts go out to Cody Franke’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.