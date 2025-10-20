Prince Andrew Facing Total Royal BAN from Prince William: Banned from Coronation & …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Prince Andrew is getting pushed out by Prince William.

Over the past decade, the former Duke of York has lost many of his previous honors. It has been entirely his own doing.

Now, in the wake of Andrew losing his royal title, some in the family feel that it’s still not enough.

It’s too late for Virginia Giuffre to see Andrew lose everything. But losing his titles is only the beginning.

Prince William and Prince Andrew leave a Service of Thanksgiving for the life and work of Lord Snowdon at Westminster Abbey on April 7, 2017. (Photo Credit: Hannah McKay – WPA Pool /Getty Images)

Prince Andrew losing his titles may be just the beginning (if William has his way)

According to The Sunday Times, Prince William plans to bar Prince Andrew from participating in all aspects of royal life.

This will include William’s coronation.

It will also include other royal events and ceremonies.

According to the report, William was “consulted” about the decision for Andrew to lose his remaining royal titles and honors.

However, the same report says that the Prince of Wales is still not “satisfied with the outcome” and plans to take things further.

Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to RAF Benson on October 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Per the report, Andrew will be“excluded from public and private royal events, including the coronation.”

The article explains that the disgraced royal is also “banned from most state occasions.”

This is about more than just the normal level of revulsion that everyday people feel towards Andrew and towards other friends of Epstein.

“William considers his uncle a ‘threat’ and a reputational risk to the monarchy,” the report explained.

The article continued by saying that William “is understood to be concerned about the message Andrew’s presence at royal events sends to victims of sexual abuse.”

Prince William, Prince Andrew, and then-Prince Charles during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021. (Photo Credit: Leon Neal/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

And then there is the ex-wife

In addition to Prince Andrew, Prince William reportedly plans to target another infamous figure.

Sarah Ferguson is not only Andrew’s ex-wife, but also has her own repulsive ties to Epstein that have made her unpalatable to charities and to the general public.

People had already eyed her askance for her continuing to stand by her ex-husband.

But the revelation that she had once emailed an apology to Epstein after publicly disavowing him was sickening.

With Epstein’s name in the headlines, his friends and supporters — from the White House to Martha’s Vineyard to the royal family — are all feeling the heat.

The announcement on Friday allowed Andrew to behave as if he were voluntarily stepping back — like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Even worse, Andrew’s own statement on the matter made it sound as if this were heroic. As if he were nobly stepping down and not losing his station in disgrace.

That said, things could get much worse for him.

American politicians on both sides of the aisle want Andrew prosecuted and imprisoned for his alleged sex crimes.

And while Donald Trump is likely to protect his fellow Epstein associates just as he is protecting Ghislaine Maxwell, one day, someone less sympathetic to Andrew’s wrongs will be in the White House.

Prince Andrew and Prince William leave after the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jordan Pettitt – Pool/Getty Images)

Will Prince Andrew end up in prison one day?

Regardless of what Prince William does or does not want, we won’t hold our breath waiting for Prince Andrew to face justice.

Historically, powerful men are seldom held to account in a meaningful manner. And, when they are, it is often for opposing other powerful men — not for their real victims.

For now, him losing his titles and honors may seem like justice.

But we should remember that the vast majority of the people of the world are not princes or dukes or other medieval nonsense and do not consider it a punishment. “Downgraded to normal rich guy” is not exactly a prison cell.

It’s good to hear that, for all of his many flaws, William is taking the right stance on his widely reviled uncle. A rare W for Peggy.