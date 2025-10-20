Britney Spears: ‘Brain Damage Happened to Me’

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Britney Spears is sharing her pain. And, allegedly, her “brain damage.”

Kevin Federline has lashed out as his ex-wife in a dubious new memoir.

Some of the extreme claims about Britney may, some fans speculate, end up part of a libel suit.

For now, even as her other ex-husbands separately roast Federline, she’s expressing how she feels.

Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Britney Spears has a lot to say, and she’s seeing cinematic parallels to her story

On Sunday, October 19, Britney Spears took to her Instagram page to share an extremely lengthy caption.

“My back… my blades… my wings…” her caption begins beside a photo that showcases her shoulder blades.

“Remember the movie Maleficent,” she asks, “Such an incredible movie!!!!” That is accurate.

“Remember the king tried to kill her but instead a guy secretly took her wings,” Britney recalled.

“But anything from the father in heaven the real father whom is the one I only claim who loves unconditionally,” she wrote, seemingly referring to her Christian beliefs. “Anything holy is never forgotten.”

In a lengthy Instagram caption, Britney Spears spoke of the 2014 film, ‘Maleficent,’ seeing the titular character’s loss of her wings as a parallel to the wrongs that she has suffered. She has a point. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Her wings were holy so the king couldn’t take them not one person could say they were restored and hidden locked in a secret holy stain glass church,” Britney wrote.

This is a perhaps unorthodox interpretation of the excellent 2014 film.

“Not that this has any relevance with me,” she continued, “but I do find it incredibly interesting.”

Britney reminded followers: “I had a traumatic experience as some of you know at the end of my book.”

This was a time “where for 4 months I no longer had my private door and illegally was forced to not use my feet or body to go anywhere.”

Singer Britney Spears speaks during the grand opening of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation Britney Spears Campus on November 4, 2017. (Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

‘There’s a LOT I didn’t share in my book’

Britney continued: “for a person like me who understands the sacredness is god speed… it did more than hurt my body.”

She assured: “trust me there’s A LOT I didn’t share in my book.”

Britney continued: “and still things at this very moment I’ve kept hidden because its incredibly painful and sad.”

She wrote: “I do feel the logic and mindfulness in my body as ONE was 100 percent murdered and destroyed I couldn’t dance or move for 5 months.”

Britney went on to share: “anyways I know my post and dancing seemed silly but it made me remember how to fly.”

Singer Britney Spears performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

She recalled: “I used to swim with my babies on my back till they were 4 and 5 I was incredibly strong.”

Once again pivoting back to her interpretation of Maleficent (2014), Britney wrote: “At the end of the movie she goes to a church and somehow find her wings.”

She described the titular protagonist as the “protector of the moors considered a villain but actually one with mother nature.”

Britney noted: “animals would bow to her… she was brilliant in that movie…”

Tying the two seemingly divergent topics together, she expressed: “I do feel like my wings were taken away and brain damage happened to me a long time ago 100 percent.”

‘Brain damage happened to me a long time ago 100 percent’

“I have of course moved on from that troubling time in my life,” Britney Spears acknowledged. “And I’m blessed to be alive.”

She wrote: “I’m showing my back one make up artist said don’t you think its too big.”

Britney accurately commented: “People are incredibly cruel.” Especially body-shaming trolls.

“Still to this day I haven’t flown like I used to do,” she lamented.

Britney then asked: “You think if I go to the Vatican I might find something quite interesting there??????”

Singer Britney Spears arrives at a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at The LINQ Promenade on November 21, 2015. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images)

“Its fun to tell stories at this point,” Britney remarked. “Because this all might sound so silly.

“But with what garbage literally is being said about me,” Britney concluded, “I said why not bring SUBSTANCE to the table.”

For the record, she is far from the first person — particularly among women — to see parallels in the Maleficent (2014) story. There is a very deliberate symbolism at work in the loss and return of the titular character’s wings.

It is true that Britney does not always convey her points with immediate clarity.

But for someone who was reportedly put on high doses of powerful psychoactive drugs against her will during her conservatorship, she is doing extremely well.