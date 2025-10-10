Millie Bobby Brown Shares Ultra-Rare Photo of Baby Girl!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Millie Bobby Brown has been very guarded about her baby.

Ever since she and husband Jake Bongiovi announced that they adopted a baby girl, they have protected her privacy.

Even the slightest glimpse of their daughter has been ultra-rare.

Which makes this pic that MBB all the more precious. Just look at her!

Actress Millie Bobby Brown and US actor Jake Bongiovi attend the premiere of Netflix’s “Damsel” at the Paris Theater, in New York, on March 1, 2024. (Photo Credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi are showing off their baby girl

On Thursday, October 9, Millie Bobby Brown shared a series of Instagram photos.

She captioned the array of snaps “t swift october,” likely in honor of Taylor Swift’s new album releasing earlier this month.

MBB is a Gen Z white woman and thus is exactly Taylor’s demographic.

Even if parts of The Life of a Showgirl have been controversial among listeners, true Swifties are all in on the new songs.

One photo in particular drew fans’ eyes: an ultra-rare baby photo.

The fourth photo in the post shows Brown holding their baby daughter.

We don’t see the sweet little one’s face — thanks to a blur.

But she’s wearing a Minnie Mouse onesie.

Mother and daughter are not alone in this photo.

Husband Jake Bongiovi is there, embracing them both. So sweet!

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 2” World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Baby photos like this are rare (and that seems unlikely to change)

There are other photos in the post, of course.

Millie Bobby Brown served up numerous selfies.

We also get a dose of marital PDA between her and Bongiovi.

There’s also a video — showing the couple doing karaoke of classic bi anthem “Mr. Brightside.”

(If you want to absolutely wither into dust, The Killers released that hit song in 2003 … the year before MBB was born)

Actress Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend “Stranger Things” season 4 premiere at Netflix Brooklyn in New York City on May 14, 2022. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

It was only in August that Brown and Bongiovi announced that they had welcomed a baby girl via adoption.

“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” they shared in a joint statement on August 21.

The couple concluded: “And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”

Since then, they have shown that they are serious about the privacy aspect.

In addition to concealing their daughter’s face, they have not even shared her name.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the premiere of “The Electric State” at Callao Cinema on February 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for Netflix)

Can we guess at the baby’s name?

However, a public sighting of a pink phone case with initials “R W B” is, many believe, a hint at what Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi named their daughter.

Notably, “B” is the initial to both of their surnames. Which is, among other things, convenient.

Whether their girl’s name is Rose, Robin, Ringworm, or something altogether different … the world will likely learn one day. But not today.

MBB and Bongiovi are both in their early twenties. This makes them young to be married, and extremely young to have a child.

But Brown has noted that her parents were also extremely young parents. She wants to be just as good of a mother as her own mom was.