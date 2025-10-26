Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau: It’s Official! We’re Dating!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

After months of rumors, we now know that Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are officially dating.

The couple — yeah, we’re calling them a couple now! — celebrated Katy’s 41st birthday together on Saturday night.

And they made no effort to conceal the fact that they’re more than friends!

Katy Perry performs at the Kia Forum on July 15, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Katy and Justin confirm their romance

According to a report from TMZ, Katy and Justin were spotted strolling hand-in-hand as they exited the cabaret show at the Crazy Horse in Paris.

Knowing that Katy and Justin were inside, paparazzi reportedly waited at the exit “in anticipation.”

Their patience was rewarded when Katy and Justin were caught in the midst of their most obvious PDA to date.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada arrives ahead of an emergency meeting of leaders at the G20 summit following the overnight missile strike by a Russian-made rocket on Poland, on November 16, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

It’s not the first time that Katy and Justin were spotted acting flirty.

But holding hands while entering an SUV? In Paris? On her birthday?

Yeah, these two are definitely an item.

For a while, there were rumors that Justin and Katy had “cooled off” — but now it looks as though they’ve heated back up!

Katy Perry attends the “American Idol” Season 22 Top 10 Event at The Aster on April 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Both parties are relatively newly divorced.

Trudeau ended his 18-year marriage to Sophie Grégoire in 2023, and Katy called it quits with Orlando Bloom earlier this year.

But is this romance the real deal or just a rebound fling? Insiders can’t seem to comt a consensus.

“Dating Katy may just be Justin’s answer to going to Burning Man,” a “Canadian society source” recently told Page Six. “It’s a bit of a midlife crisis.”

Well, whatever the case, it certainly seems that these two are having fun at the moment!