Jimmy Kimmel Divorced: His History of Marriage, Explained

Jimmy Kimmel has been married and divorced over the years.

His relationship history has been in the spotlight, particularly during particularly sensational moments in his career.

His marriages have made Kimmel a father and even a grandfather.

In the wake of news surrounding the comedian and talk show host, where do things stand in his relationship?

Jimmy Kimmel performs onstage as Keep Memory Alive hosts star-studded lineup at annual “Power Of Love” gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Jimmy Kimmel married Gina Maddy in 1988

In 1988, Jimmy Kimmel and Gina Maddy married.

Kimmel was far from famous at the time. This was about a decade before he would host Win Ben Stein’s Money or co-host The Man Show.

His career has come a long way since that era.

And Maddy was his wife for his first big breaks in the late ’90s.

Jimmy Kimmel, winner of the Outstanding Host for a Game Show Award for “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”, attends the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

They divorced in 2002

In 1991, Kimmel and Maddy welcomed a daughter, Katherine.

In May 2025, she made him a grandfather when she gave birth to her own daughter.

Then, in 1993, Kimmel and Maddy welcomed their son, Kevin.

However, the marriage was not to last. Kimmel and Maddy divorced in 2002.

TV personality Jimmy Kimmel (L) and comedian Sarah Silverman arrive at the GQ Men of the Year party held at the Chateau Marmont Hotel on November 18, 2008. (Photo Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images for GQ)

He and Sarah Silverman never married

Starting in 2002, Jimmy Kimmel and comedian Sarah Silverman began a relationship.

They had previously met at the 2001 roast of Hugh Hefner and became friends.

Their playful antics helped Jimmy Kimmel Live! go viral, back when things going viral was still in its early years. The two gushed over how much they liked each other.

Kimmel and Silverman split in March 2009.

However, they found a way to remain friends, even collaborating creatively more than once in the years since.

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney speak onstage during the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation’s 50th Annual Gracie Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel on May 20, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation)

Jimmy Kimmel married Molly McNearney in 2013

In 2003, Molly McNearney joined the staff of Jimmy Kimmel Live as an assistant to the executive producer.

Upon their introduction, Kimmel apparently insulted her for running triathlons.

This did not stop the two from having a good working relationship.

At some point, Kimmel cooked for her, which apparently sealed the deal in McNearney’s mind. In October 2009, they began to date.

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025. (Photo Credit: Savion Washington/Getty Images)

They are still together!

In August 2012, Kimmel and McNearney were on a safari vacation when they became engaged. They married the following year, in July 2013.

In July 2014, the couple welcomed their daughter, Jane. Then, in April 2017, they welcomed son Billy.

The two remain married to this day.

The two remain married to this day.