Nick Mangold Cause of Death: New York Jets Legend Passes Away at 41

We have tragic news to report from the world of sports:
Retired New York Jets center Nick Mangold has passed away at the age of 41.
News of Mangold’s death comes courtesy of a statement from his former team:
“Nick was more than a legendary center,” said Jets Chairman Woody Johnson.
“He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football,” his statement continued.
“Off the field, Nick’s wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family.”
Nick Mangold’s cause of death revealed
Mangold passed just weeks after revealing that he was in need of a kidney transplant due to a genetic condition.
“In 2006, I was diagnosed with a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease,” Mangold wrote on social media.
“I’m undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant. I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have more time.”
Fans and friends pay tribute to a football legend
Drafted in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, Mangold quickly emerged as one of the league’s premier centers.
In the seasons that followed, the Centerville, Ohio native helped lead the Jets’ offense to two consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances in 2009 and 2010.
Sadly, Mangold’s time in the league was plagued by injuries, and he was released by the Jets in 2017. He retired the following year.
Mangold was inducted into the Jets’ Ring of Honor in 2022.
Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez — who was recently arrested for assault — was one of the many who paid tribute to Mangold following news of his passing.
“We lost a good man today. I know @nickmangold will be a hall-of-famer, but there’s more to his story than his accomplishments on the gridiron,” Sanchez wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
“He was more than a teammate. He was my big brother who introduced me to the NFL,” Sanchez continued, adding:
“He showed me the ropes. He was my friend and confidant. He was a role model and a great father to his children and husband to his wife. Our hearts are heavy. We will miss you. Rest easy amigo. I love you big fella.”
Our thoughts go out to Nick Mangold’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.