Nick Mangold Cause of Death: New York Jets Legend Passes Away at 41

We have tragic news to report from the world of sports:

Retired New York Jets center Nick Mangold has passed away at the age of 41.

News of Mangold’s death comes courtesy of a statement from his former team:

Former New York Jets player Nick Mangold speaks as he is inducted into the Jets Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

“Nick was more than a legendary center,” said Jets Chairman Woody Johnson.

“He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football,” his statement continued.

“Off the field, Nick’s wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family.”

Nick Mangold’s cause of death revealed

Mangold passed just weeks after revealing that he was in need of a kidney transplant due to a genetic condition.

Nick Mangold attends the AOL NewFront 2016 at Seaport District NYC on May 3, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“In 2006, I was diagnosed with a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease,” Mangold wrote on social media.

“I’m undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant. I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have more time.”

Drafted in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, Mangold quickly emerged as one of the league’s premier centers.

In the seasons that followed, the Centerville, Ohio native helped lead the Jets’ offense to two consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances in 2009 and 2010.

Sadly, Mangold’s time in the league was plagued by injuries, and he was released by the Jets in 2017. He retired the following year.

Football center Nick Mangold poses for a photo with fans as he attends DraftKings Kickoff Bash 2018 at Pilsener Haus & Biergarten on September 9, 2018 in Hoboken City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for DraftKings)

Mangold was inducted into the Jets’ Ring of Honor in 2022.

Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez — who was recently arrested for assault — was one of the many who paid tribute to Mangold following news of his passing.

“We lost a good man today. I know @nickmangold will be a hall-of-famer, but there’s more to his story than his accomplishments on the gridiron,” Sanchez wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“He was more than a teammate. He was my big brother who introduced me to the NFL,” Sanchez continued, adding:

“He showed me the ropes. He was my friend and confidant. He was a role model and a great father to his children and husband to his wife. Our hearts are heavy. We will miss you. Rest easy amigo. I love you big fella.”

Our thoughts go out to Nick Mangold’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.