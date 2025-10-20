Doug Martin Cause of Death: Former NFL Running Back Passes Away at 36

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have sad news to report today from the world of sports:

Doug Martin, the All-Pro running back who played seven seasons in the NFL, has passed away at the age of 36.

News of Martin’s death comes courtesy of a statement from his loved ones.

Running back Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes upfield during a rookie practice at the Buccaneers practice facility May 4, 2012 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Doug Martin reportedly died after struggle with police

“It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time,” the family wrote (via CNN).

TMZ is reporting that Martin was killed in a “brief struggle” with police.

Martin played the first six seasons of his career with the Bucs and finished with a single season for the Raiders.

He was picked 31st overall in the 2012 NFL draft and rushed for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie to earn a spot in the Pro Bowl.

Over the course of his years in the NFL, he accumulated 5,356 yards rushing and 30 TDs.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of Doug Martin. … Doug made a lasting impact on our franchise,” said the Buccaneers in a statement.

The statement described the 5’9″ Martin — who earned the nickname “Muscle Hamster” — as a

“fan favorite.”

Martin was recently named as one of the top 50 players in Bucs’ history as part of the team’s 50th anniversary celebration.

He was one of several NFL players to die young in recent months.

Our thoughts go out to Martin’s loved ones at this enormously difficult time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.