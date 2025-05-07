Jennifer Lopez Seething, Feeling ‘Betrayed’ by Ben Affleck After Cozy …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly fuming over Ben Affleck in the wake of their split.

This isn’t just post-breakup bitterness. She apparently feels “betrayed.”

Cozy glimpses of her ex-husband and Jennifer Garner recently made the rounds, inciting jokes and praise alike.

Lopez saw them, too. And it sounds like she’s not happy.

Jennifer Lopez attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jody Gersonon at the Beverly Hilton on February 01, 2025. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Yes, Jennifer Lopez saw Ben Affleck being so cozy with the other Jen

According to a new report, Jennifer Lopez is still reeling from Ben Affleck’s recent cozy photos with his other famous A-list Jennifer ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

As we previously reported, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner went on a recent outing with their shared children.

However, a video captured the two embracing.

Seeing her ex with his other ex reportedly stirred up doubts and more in Jennifer Lopez, despite their finalized divorce.

“[JLo] saw the paintballing images when the rest of the world did,” an inside source told The Daily Mail.

“And of course it will make her question things from their time together,” the insider continued.

The source added: “Her friends have questioned how platonic Jen [Garner] and Ben are.”

Jennifer Lopez attends Variety presents The Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors To Watch Brunch at Parker Palm Springs on January 04, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Perhaps Jennifer Lopez feels like she put a lot of work into Ben Affleck, only for another ex to scoop him up?

“She will feel betrayed,” the insider then claimed about Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Garner.

This, the source explained, is “because she invested so much time in supporting Ben through his challenges.”

The insider added that Lopez did all of that “and had a rough year as their marriage broke down.”

Actress Jennifer Garner and actor-director Ben Affleck arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013. (Photo Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

The report goes on to allege that Jennifer Lopez has a sinking feeling about some of her concerns that she allegedly felt during their marriage.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were close, Lopez observed, due to their shared kids.

“Seeing how quickly he has started spending more time with Garner has exacerbated the concerns she already had,” the insider claimed.

The source explained that these were concerns that Lopez felt “about his relationship with her while they were married.”

Jennifer Lopez attends the “Kiss Of The Spider Woman” Premiere during the 2025 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Does that mean that there was cheating?

Some exes hate each other. Other exes get along well as friends. Either can describe exes who went through a famous divorce and share kids.

Yes, even when one of them got a very silly back tattoo in the aftermath.

If they seem cozy with each other years after they split, when both of them are single … it doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re getting back together.

Could they? Sure. Jennifer Garner could put herself through that again.

But Ben Affleck may have to find another Jennifer (not Lopez or Garner) this time.