Erika Kirk’s All-American Halftime Show Narrows Down List of Potential Acts; Creed, …

As we previously reported, Erika Kirk and Turning Point USA are planning their own Super Bowl halftime show to air opposite the main broadcast.

The organization made its move in response to conservative outrage following the announcement that Bad Bunny had been chosen to perform during Super Bowl LX.

They’re billing their counterprogramming as “the All-American Halftime Show,” despite the fact that Bad Bunny is an American citizen who was born in the US territory of Puerto Rico.

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow

The idea quickly gained popularity among a segment of social media users, and now, Kirk and Turning Point have begun the process of singling out acts to take part in this latest culture war skirmish.

Creed emerges as frontrunner for Turning Point USA halftime show?

The lineup for the show has not yet been announced, but organizers have been polling conservative football fans to get a sense of which acts they’d like to see on stage.

In an informal poll conducted by conservative commentator Jack Posobiec, one band emerged as a clear frontrunner:

In fact, so many X users demanded Creed that it became something of a running joke in the comments under Posobiec’s original post.

Portrait of the American rock group Creed, 1990s. L-R: Scott Phillips, Scott Stapp and Mark Tremonti

It wouldn’t be the first time that Scott Stapp and company took the stage during an NFL game — the band memorably performed hits like “Higher” and “My Sacrifice” during the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game in 2001.

But they have yet to publicly respond to news that they’re the favorites to take the stage during Super Bowl LX.

Of course, no deals have been signed, and Creed is not the only act in contention for the inaugural Turning Point halftime show.

Erika Kirk, wife of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk

Another potential act that seems likely to take the stage in February is Lee Greenwood, the country singer whose best known for his 1984 single “God Bless the USA”.

Greenwood is Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s top choice for the halftime show, but the 82-year-old might have a ton of appeal for the younger crowd.

On that note, Vanity Fair has listed several other acts who might draw big ratings, including Morgan Wallen, a current favorite with the conservative set.

The outlet notes that Zach Bryan’s recent anti-ICE song probably removed him from consideration.

Whoever winds up taking the stage, the message of the Turning Point show will be loud and clear — namely, that Americans can’t even agree on how to watch football anymore.