Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Divorce: FINALIZED! Who Got What?!?

It is, officially, all over between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

The famous former spouses formally ended their marriage on Monday, January 6, according to documents obtained by various celebrity gossip and entertainment news outlets.

In doing so, both parties “agreed to divide all assets and liabilities” to avoid further litigation and expense.

Lopez, if you’ll recall, initiated this process back in August when she filed to divorce Affleck after two years as husband and wife.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration Presented by Ralph Lauren, Harry Winston and Viarae at Nya Studios on December 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ELLE )

Considering the combined wealth between these stars, this was a relatively clean, simple and amicable settlement.

Lopez, for example, keeps all of her personal belongings and earnings from their date of separation (listed as April 26, 2024), as well as half of the ex-couple’s shared bank accounts.

Affleck receives the same.

The actor also keeps his role and share in the production company Artists Equity, which he cofounded in November 2022 with best friend Matt Damon.

Per the agreement, Affleck and Lopez will divide their $60 million mansion in Beverly Hills that is now on the market.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend Amazon’s “This is Me… Now: A Love Story” premiere at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California, February 13, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

In the divorce, Lopez retains her clothing, jewelry and “miscellaneous personal effects in her possession, custody or control,” and all assets that she owns “individually or by entities of which [Lopez] is the sole owner, member or shareholder.”

Having relied on mediation in September to come up with most of these terms, Lopez also requested to drop “Affleck” from her last name and restore her legal name to Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

The Lopez-Affleck divorce had been rumored for several weeks prior to the singer/actress finally making it a done deal this past summer.

The celebrities, of course, had first gotten together — and even gotten engaged — in the early 200s… only to break up… date and marry other people… get back together in May 2021… and then exchange vows in April 2022.

Now, at last, it appears as if their romantic journey has come to an end. We presume, at least.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend “The Mother” Los Angeles Premiere Event at Westwood Village on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

About three months ago, Lopez broke her silence on the end of this romance — although she didn’t cite Affleck by name or delve into any specifics.

“You have to be complete, if you want something that’s more complete,” Lopez told comedian Nikki Glaser in October, adding:

“You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn’t. And then, this summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that…

“With everything that’s happened in my life and in my relationships and even in my career, it’s like, give yourself a bit of comfort and love.

“We’ve been through a lot of things that nobody knows about, and you’ve persevered and you refuse to give up and to let it get you down.”

Ben Affleck, wearing Gucci, and Jennifer Lopez, wearing Gucci, attend the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)

Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998; Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003; and Marc Anthony 2004 to 2014. She shares twins Max and Emme with the latter.

Affleck, for his part, was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018.

They coparent their three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.