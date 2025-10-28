Tyler Robinson: Accused Charlie Kirk Killer Scores Surprising Legal Win

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in September, Tyler Robinson was arrested for the murder of Charlie Kirk.

And while the 22-year-old Utah native will likely never again be a free man, his legal team managed to score a victory this week.

And it all has to do with the optics of Robinson’s upcoming trial.

In this handout image provided by the Office of the Governor of Utah, Tyler Robinson stands for a booking photo on September 12, 2025 in Spanish Fork, Utah. (Photo by Office of the Governor of Utah via Getty Images)

Tyler Robinson will be permitted to wear civilian clothes in court

It might sound like a minor detail, but lawyers for Robinson are currently celebrating the judges’ decision to allow their client to wear civilian clothing at his pretrial hearings.

Prosecutors opposed the decision, arguing that a state prison uniform would enhance safety and make Robinson easier to identify in the event of an emergency.

But Robinson’s lawyer, Keith Johnson, argued that the “risk of prejudice is significant,” and that his client needed to be dressed as “one who is presumed innocent.”

“In many courtrooms in this country, judges make similar rulings because of the prejudice jurors might associate with a defendant wearing jail clothes. However, due to the high-profile nature of the case, jurors will know he’s in custody during the trial,” Johnson explains.

“The case will ultimately come down to the evidence and whether he has any legal defenses or an alibi that would place him elsewhere at the time of the shooting.”

According to a report from Radar Online, the judge in Robinson’s case has been widely “ridiculed” for his decision regarding the defendant’s clothing.

However, those remarks likely have little to do with the decision — defendants are typically permitted to wear civilian clothing in court — and much to do with public sentiment toward Kirk.

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk is seen onstage at the Fiserv Forum during preparations for the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 14, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Tens of thousands turned out for a Kirk memorial service in Glendale, Arizona last month, and his killing remains a topic of public fascination.

News of Robinson’s minor legal victory comes amid theories that there might have been multiple gunmen involved in Kirk’s murder.

Robinson is facing aggravated murder charges and could receive the death penalty if convicted.

A hearing that was initially scheduled for October 30 has been postponed, and no date has been set for the start of Robinson’s trial.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.