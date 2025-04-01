Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Welcome Baby #2!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It’s a joyous day for one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses!

Multiple sources have now confirmed that Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney have welcomed their second child!

Lawrence and Cooke married in 2019, and they welcomed son Cy in 2022.

Jennifer Lawrence arrives for Sony Pictures’ “No Hard Feelings” premiere at the AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on June 20, 2023. ((Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images))

‘Congratulations are in order’ for Jennifer and Cooke

According to a new report from People, news of the birth comes to us courtesy of an Instagram post by Vogue.

“Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney,”

People was the first outlet to break the news of Lawrence’s second pregnancy last year.

One source told the outlet that Jennifer was “thrilled to be pregnant again.”

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“She loves being a mom,” the insider said.

“She’s thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will 3 when the new baby arrives.”

In a 2023 conversation with Cameron Diaz for Interview magazine Lawrence revealed that becoming a mom has drastically altered her approach to her career.

A new day for one of Hollywood’s brightest stars

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York on May 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD)

“There’s no squeezing when you have a baby,” Lawrence said. “There’s just home, and it’s the best. It definitely helps weed out projects: ‘Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?'”

It’s true that Jen has been appearing in slightly fewer movies in recent years, but it’s worth noting that she set a very high bar early in her career.

In 2016 alone, she starred in three major releases.

We’re sure Jennifer is highly fulfilled by her new lifestyle, and she’ll likely take even more time off after becoming a mother of two.

Our sincere congrats go out to Cooke and Jennifer on their growing family!