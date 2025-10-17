Jason Alexander Calls Out Kevin Federline: Why Didn’t You Help Britney?!?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

One of Britney Spears’ ex-husbands is calling out another.

Jason Alexander — who has known Spears for decades and who married the singer in January 2004 (for just over two days until they got the union annulled) — jumped on Instagram this past Wednesday and called out Kevin Federline.

Federline, of course, has been making one headline after another of late for hurling some damning accusations at Spears in his new book.

(ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s easy to point fingers now, to talk about Britney’s struggles like you were just some innocent bystander watching it all happen,” Alexander wrote in an October 15 Instagram post set to Jelly Roll and Post Malone’s Losers.

Added Alexander:

“But that’s not what went down. You were her husband. You were supposed to be her protector.”

Alongside the post that included a meme of Federline, Jason wrote:

“You were there for all of it. You weren’t trying to pull her out — you were feeding off it.”

Britney Spears performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Over the past few days, Federline has given a number of interviews and also released excerpts from his upcoming memoir.

In one case, he accused Britney of using cocaine while breastfeeding her sons.

In another instance, he says Spears would hold a knife and just watch these same kids sleep.

Federline also writes that “this situation with Britney feels like it’s racing toward something irreversible,” hinting in the book that he thinks the artist may hurt or kill herself.

Britney Spears and ex Kevin Federline arrive at the SONY BMG Grammy Party held at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on February 8, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Via Instagram, Alexander went on to write in part:

“If you’re going to write a book, at least have the guts to tell the truth about your part in it. The nights you partied. The times you turned your back….

“You played the game, And now, you want to act like the mature one, like the man who held it all together?”

Alexander wrapped up his message with a call for Federline to take accountability for his part in their three-year marriage, which ended in 2007.

“Britney has been through enough—and it’s always men trying to profit from her story while ignoring the damage they helped cause.

“You want to tell your side? Fine. But don’t pretend you were the victim or the hero. Be real. Be accountable. Because those of us who were really there — who actually cared about her, not the fame — we remember how it really went down. And we’re not buying the rewrite.”

Britney Spears attends the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 21, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

In response to her second ex-husband’s inflammatory memoir, Spears got real and raw in a statement of her own.

“The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys,” she Tweeted on Thursday, continuing as follows:

“Relationships with teenage boys is complex [sic]. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life.

“Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me [sic]. They need to take responsibility for themselves.

“With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available.”

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline kiss as they arrive at the 2004 Billboard Music Awards on December 8, 2004. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The singer added:

“Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here. I will always love them and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking.

“I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years.

“I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same.”