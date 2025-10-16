Britney Spears Doesn’t Really Deny Kevin Federline’s Claims, Says She Feels …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Britney Spears has issued a heartfelt statement in response to the MANY damning accusations that have been hurled her way by ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Indeed, the D-Lister is making the media rounds this week in order to promote his new memoir.

In the book, which comes out on October 21, Federline says a number of damaging things about Spears — alleging, for example, that she took cocaine while breastfeeding the former couple’s sons.

Really scary stuff if true.

Singer Britney Spears performs onstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2016. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Previously, a spokesperson for Spears fired back at Federline on behalf of the singer… but now Spears has gone ahead and gone on record herself.

“The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys,” Britney Tweeted on Thursday, continuing as follows:

“Relationships with teenage boys is complex [sic]. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life.

“Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me [sic]. They need to take responsibility for themselves.

“With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available.”

Britney Spears and ex Kevin Federline arrive at the SONY BMG Grammy Party held at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on February 8, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Spears and Federline got married in 2004, and welcomed sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, before their divorce was finalized in 2007.

It’s hard to ignore the fact that Spears doesn’t really deny any of Federline’s claims in her statement; not his claim that she held a knife and watched her kids sleep… and not his claim that Spears cheated on him with a woman.

The Grammy winner went on to directly address Federline’s memoir in her message:

“Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here. I will always love them and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking.

“I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years. I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same.”

Britney Spears attends the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 21, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

When addressing what his sons think about the book, Federline told The Hollywood Reporter they were “100 percent behind me telling my story.”

Of their relationship with Spears, he added, “Their situation with their mom is fluid and they do talk. They’ve even gone and seen her and stuff.”

In the wake of the #FreeBritney movement, the singer’s conservatorship was terminated in 2021.

Still, Spears seems to have been spiraling ever since.

Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Federline believes that “this situation with Britney feels like it’s racing toward something irreversible,” hinting in the memoir that he thinks the artist may hurt or kill herself.

“All I really want is for her to be happy and healthy, and I want her to be around for our kids,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“My kids want her to be around for a long time. So I’ve sounded the alarm. It’s become a situation that I need people to start supporting my sons and their mother.”