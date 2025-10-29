Jamar Champ Cause of Death: Love & Hip Hop Star Gone at 38

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Horrible new this week out of the world of reality television:

Jamar Champ, the estranged husband of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cast member Masika Kalysha, was killed in Houston on Tuesday after his Tesla Cybertuck was hit head on by a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on the freeway.

He was 38 years old.

Masika Kalysha attends Republic Records BET awards kickback at The Highlight Room on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Republic Records)

According to a press released from the Houston Police Department, this is what transpired yesterday in Texas:

A silver BMW was traveling the wrong way, westbound in the eastbound lanes, on the freeway at the above address and struck a silver Tesla Cybertruck head on. The impact caused the BMW to catch fire and the Tesla to strike a blue Freightliner 18-wheeler.

Champ was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition… where he was later pronounced dead.

The unidentified male BMW driver was pronounced dead on the scene and the truck driver was not injured, the announcement added.

An autopsy will be performed to “determine if impairment played a role” in the accident, police told affiliated KHOU after the tragic development was made public.

Masika Kalysha attends BET Awards Media House at Quixote Studios West Hollywood on June 23, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Jamar Champ was a football player at North Dakota State University, where he played one season for the team in 2005.

On Tuesday, Kalysha seemingly alluded to Champ’s passing in a post via her X account.

“God woke me up at 2:00am… I couldn’t sleep,” she wrote. “I didn’t know why. Jesus Christ I just received the worse news of my life. Pray for me and my kids please.”

Hours later, the reality star shared the following statement with The Shade Room:

“It is with profound sadness that I confirm the news of the tragic and unexpected passing of my spouse and father of my beautiful daughters, Jamar Champ.

“During this incredibly challenging time, I kindly ask for respect and understanding as our family comes together to support one another and honor his memory.”

The former VH1 personalities got married in 2001, but separated two years later. They shared a three-year old daughter named Amari.

Masika Kalysha attends Interscope and Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace celebrate Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” at Hollywood Palladium on February 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“I am in shambles please respect my family and my children at this time,” Kalysha wrote in an Instagram video on Wednesday.

In late 2023, Kalysha took to this same platform and told followers:

“The only reason I’m not fully divorced is because, well, that’s on the way. There’s no reason for me to share my personal business. But when other people try to paint a picture in order for them to get attention off of the life I have created for myself by myself — it’s just asinine and it’s sad.

“I have no reason to discuss anything else further. Just know that your girl is happier than she’s ever been. There is absolutely nothing worse than being with a narcissist. First and last experience with a narcissist ever.”

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Jamar Champ. May he rest in peace.