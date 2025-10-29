Anca Faur Cause of Death: Buzz Aldrin’s Wife Passes Away at 66

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When you marry a partner nearly 30 years your junior, you don’t expect to outlive them.

But that’s the unusual position that legendary astronaut Buzz Aldrin finds himself in following the death of his wife of less than three years, Anca Faur.

It was revealed today that Faur has passed away at the age of 66, leaving Aldrin a widower at 95.

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin and Anca Faur attend the 16th Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 18, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Anca Faur’s unexpected passing revealed by family members

News of Faur’s death comes courtesy of a statement shared on Facebook by the Faur and Aldrin families.

They did not share the cause of death, but did reveal that Faur died “peacefully” on the night of October 28, “with her husband and her son, Vlad Ghenciu by her side.”

“Mrs. Aldrin, an accomplished chemical engineer with a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh, served as the treasurer for the California Hydrogen Business Council and as Executive Vice President of Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC,” the family announcement continued.

“I am so fortunate to have found and married the love of my life,” Aldrin added. “She brought joy to everything we did together. I will miss her dearly.”

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin and his companion Anca Faur join U.S. President Donald Trump as they commemorate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing in the Oval Office at the White House July 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A short but beautiful romance

“It was a beautiful day,” Buzz told People last year while speaking about his wedding. “We had decided on a private ceremony, as suitably intimate, just us and the stars in the sky.”

He went on to describe Anca as “the whole Wizard of Oz package” with “brains, heart [and] courage.”

“There is something special about her and the way we connect so well,” he said.

Aldrin added that he had “never been happier in my life” and was “lucky beyond words” to be with her.

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin and Anca Faur attend the 16th Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 18, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“She is the love of my life,” he continued, “and we do everything together, from eating meals, planning projects and watching the world go by, to meeting with our two families and celebrating — as we are at this 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing.”

The couple met in 2017 at a professional event, and they started dating just a few months later in May of 2018.

Buzz and Anca tied the knot on his birthday, in January of 2023.

The ceremony took place in a small park near their home.

Our thoughts go out to Anca Faur’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.