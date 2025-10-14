Alec Baldwin Crashes Car Into Tree, Blames Garbage Truck Driver For Causing Accident

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Alec Baldwin is angry again.

That’s not really news, as this guy seems to wake up in a bad mood just about every day.

But this time, Alec has good reason to be furious, as he crashed his Range Rover into a tree in the Hamptons on Monday — and he swears it wasn’t his fault.

Alec Baldwin gets emotional at the conclusion of his trial for involuntary manslaughter in First Judicial District Court on July 12, 2024 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Photo by Ramsay de Give-Pool/Getty Images)

Alec opens up about close call in the Hamptons

The crash took place on Monday afternoon, and it seems that Alec’s brother Stephen Baldwin was riding shotgun.

Alec opened up about the accident in an Instagram Story.

“I crushed my wife’s car and I feel bad about that. But it’s all fine and I’m fine and my brother’s fine,” he explained, adding:

“My brother Stephen was visiting me. And we spent the weekend out there for the film festival.”

Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films’ ‘The First Wave’ at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2021 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic)

The brothers were both in town to attend the Hamptons International Film Festival.

“This morning I was in a car accident, this guy cut me off,” Alec continued, according to Page Six.

“A big garbage truck … a garbage truck the size of a whale … it was the biggest garbage truck I’d ever seen … to avoid hitting him, I hit a tree. I hit a big fat tree and crushed my wife’s car.”

Alec concluded by stating that he would be flying home to Los Angeles to reunite with his controversial wife, Hilaria Baldwin.

“I’m still so proud of my wife,” he said, seemingly referring to Hilaria’s recent elimination from Dancing With the Stars.

Alec Baldwin participates in a pretrial hearing in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on July 8, 2024. (Photo by ROSS D. FRANKLIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A rocky couple of years for the Baldwin family

This is not, of course, the first time that Alec has been involved in an accident — and the last one had fatal consequences.

Though Alec was cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust, we’re sure the incident will stay with him for the rest of his life.

Hutchins was killed when a prop gun held by Baldwin went off, but investigators ruled that the film’s armorer was at fault, not Baldwin.

Hopefully, Alec’s return flight to Los Angeles was uneventful, and he’s now safely reunited with Hilaria and their seven children.

We’re sure she’ll be forgiving about the car.