Selena Gomez Gushes Over ‘Mommy’ Alex Russo: ‘Hopefully One Day …

Selena Gomez recently played a mom in a very dramatic manner.

She has been reprising her role of Alex Russo on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

After the dramatic Season 2 finale, she’s talking about her own hopes for motherhood.

Selena and husband Benny Blanco want to be parents. But be warned: this discussion involves some WBWP spoilers!

On ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place,’ Selena Gomez reprised her role as Alex Russo. The Season 2 finale hit viewers hard. (Image Credit: Disney+)

In order to set the stage for Selena Gomez commenting on becoming a mom, we need to delve into Wizards of Waverly Place and the very recent finale of its spinoff.

Selena Gomez masterfully portrayed Alex Russo on the original series. Her deliveries felt like Megan Mullally on Will & Grace, which is some of our highest praise.

The iconic Disney Channel series followed Alex and her two brothers as they learn magic, encounter peril, all the while knowing that some absurd magical laws will eventually require them to compete to determine who keeps their magic.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is a modern spinoff following Billie, a young wizard who must receive training alongside two of Alex’s nephews, Milo and Roman.

The secret twist, revealed at the very end of the Season 2 finale (which aired this week), is that Billie is Alex’s daughter.

There was more to the big reveal — including, of course, that Alex Russo had to sacrifice herself.

(Is she dead? Not necessarily. Not every narrative substitute sacrifice involves actual death, and her fate remains ambiguous)

Speaking of ambiguous fates, Disney has not yet renewed the series for Season 3.

We live in a world where the companies that make television are so desperate for The Next Big Thing that they drown most shows in their infancy rather than give them time to build up an audience and following.

However, one detail that is grabbing people’s attention is what Selena wrote after the finale aired.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Selena Gomez gushed over her most famous character, Alex Russo, being a mother. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Following the dramatic Season 2 finale, Selena Gomez took to her Instagram Story to share a screenshot of that emotional on-screen moment.

“Alex Russo is a mommy,” she acknowledged in her Story post.

“Hopefully,” Selena wrote, “one day, that’ll be me.”

She had more to say in an interview on Disney Channel’s YouTube page.

She and Janice LeAnn Brown, who plays Billie Russo on the series, both discussed the big reveal and what it felt like to film.

“It was very emotional, especially for me and her after the table read,” the young actress expressed.

Selena chimed in: “We were just puddles.”

In previous interviews, Selena has opened up about how she feels that portraying Alex helped to sculpt her into who she is today.

Not merely because her Disney Channel role helped to catapult her to fame in the first place — but because there’s a sort of exchange when actors portray characters for a long time. A little of the actor becomes part of the character, and sometimes the transfusion goes both ways.

Sitting down for an interview, Selena Gomez and Janice LeAnn Brown discuss the Season 2 finale of ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.’ (Image Credit: YouTube)

We already knew that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco want to have children one day.

Obviously, Selena’s health battle over the years — and the treatments for it — have made that a complex topic. Doctors have warned her about this.

However, both a gestational carrier (commonly referred to as a “surrogate”) and adoption are on the table.

Selena loves kids. She has spent much of her life and career entertaining them.

We’re sure that she’ll make an amazing mother.

Also, Disney Plus needs to renew Wizards Beyond Waverly Place right away and show us that Alex is okay. Kids aren’t the only ones who feel invested, you know.