Wendy Osefo, Husband Break Silence on Federal Fraud Charges

Wendy Osefo and husband Eddie Osefo are in serious trouble with the law.

As previously reported, The Real Housewives of Potomoc cast member was arrested this week on a multitude of felonies… including insurance fraud, conspiracy insurance fraud and making a false statement to a police officer.

The spouses were booked in Westminster, Maryland on October 9; with bail set at $50,000. They were released on Friday.

Eddie Osefo and Wendy Osefo attend the Top Boy Season 3 Wrap Tastemaker Dinner at Cathedral and Little Sister on September 7, 2023 in New York City. (Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

According to authorities, both Wendy and Eddie alleged designer bags and jewelry were missing from their bedroom during a supposed burglary in April 2024.

The Bravo personality, however, was allegedly seen wearing one of the stolen diamond rings in a subsequent social media post.

A police investigation determined that other items they claimed were stolen had been purchased and returned to their respective stores “where a full refund was provided prior to the alleged burglary.”

Prosecutors claim the famous couple tried to write off a $450,000 personal property loss via an insurance company.

As it turns out, though, they may have simply been lying about these items having been stolen.

(Phylicia J. L. Munn/Bravo)

“Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Edward Osefo, are back home safely with their family and in good spirits. They are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support from friends, fans and colleagues,” a representative for the couple said on Friday.

“The Osefos, alongside their legal team, look forward to their day in court. At this time, they respectfully ask for privacy as they focus on their family and the legal process ahead.”

It’s unlikely a reality star who has been a core cast member on The Real Housewives of Potomoc since 2020 will have this request granted.

During an appearance on Fox 5 DC on Friday, for example, Bravo alum Dillard Bassett reacted in almost real time to Osefo’s detainment, saying she was “shocked” and “shaking” after finding out the news moments before going live.

“I know the Osefos, I know their children, I know their family, I’m heartbroken,” she added. “It just feels like someone is out to get the girls.”

Wendy Osefo attends the NAACP Image Awards Nominees Reception on February 20, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

The parents of three (Karter, 11, Kruz, 9, and Kamrynn, 5) are due back in court in November, online court records state.

As Wendy’s legal woes play out, she will continue to appear on Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Potomoc, which airs Sundays on Bravo.

In a press conference called by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon, Sheriff James T. DeWees detailed the charges, and then took questions.

“I don’t care if she’s real housewife, fake housewife, or whatever she is — we would handle it the same way, regardless of who she was.” DeWees told reporters.

Wendy Osefo attends the DIRECTV Plot Twist Featuring Bravo at The Perch on August 12, 2025 in New York City. (Getty)

Osefo isn’t the first member of the Potomac cast to be faced with legal challenges.

Original cast member Karen Huger was arrested in March 2024 for driving under the influence, which she denied all throughout Season 9 of the show.

She was then convicted in December 2024, and sentenced to up to two years in prison, although Huger was released on September 2 after serving a six-month sentence.