Hailey Bieber Gets Blunt About Botox: Has She Done It?

Hailey Bieber is a natural beauty.

According to some, that is.

Others, meanwhile, have often wondered whether or not the long-time model has undergone any sort of plastic surgery; specially botox, a neurotoxin that can get injected in small doses for both cosmetic and medical purposes.

Where does Bieber stand on this procedure?

Hailey Bieber attends the Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 18, 2025. ((Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

“I made a commitment to myself that I wasn’t going to do any Botox until I was in my 30s,” the 28-year old told Owen Thiele on the October 24 episode of his In Your Dreams podcast, adding during this appearance:

“When I get there I’ll see if I even want to do it.”

Hailey — who shares son Jack Blues Bieber, 14 months, with husband Justin Bieber — has made one notable exception to her self-imposed rule… revealing she does use the aforementioned toxin in her jaw to treat her temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders.

The drug is considered a viable option for managing chronic jaw pain, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

It hasn’t been a beauty thing for Bieber.

But rather a health and healing thing.

Hailey Bieber, Founder and Creative Director, Rhode speaks onstage at “Connection in the Age of Disruption” during The Business of Beauty Global Forum 2025 presented by The Business of Fashion at Stanly Ranch on June 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)

Hailey has faced some really harsh and occasionally random criticism of late.

She was recently targeted as a transvestite, for example.

But this is someone who sold her skincare company in May as part of a $1 billion deal. She knows what she’s talking about and she manages to push past the backlash.

“I like to do things that I can trust is from your own body,” she explained on this same podcast. “I’m just consistent with things like that. I do [Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) and Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF)] a couple times a year.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

When not forced to defend her looks, sadly, Hailey has been forced to defend her marriage at various points over the past few months.

“Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult,” Hailey said this past spring.

“And to be doing that all the while going on the Internet every day and people being like, ‘They’re getting divorced’ and ‘They’re this’ and ‘They’re not happy,’ it is such a mindf-ck.”

For his part, though, Justin has seemingly been struggling for awhile, as a source spoke last winter to The Hollywood Reporter and said:

“Seeing him disintegrate like this … it’s watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose.

“He’s lost. There’s no one protecting him because there’s no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out…

“Whatever he’s going through, I pray for him and hope he’s okay.”