Hailey Bieber on Divorce Rumors: Such a “Mindf-ck!”

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hailey Bieber knows what you’re saying out there, Internet users.

And she’d really like you to cut it out.

In a new interview with Vogue, the model opens up about the ongoing challenges facing her as a new mother and a wife… about seven months after she and husband Justin Bieber welcomed their first child, a son named Jack.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. ((Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult,” Hailey told this magazine this week.

“And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, ‘They’re getting divorced’ and ‘They’re this’ and ‘They’re not happy,’ it is such a mindf-ck.”

Ah, yes, the divorce rumors.

By now, you must have read them, right? You must be familiar with so many observers thinking the Biebers are headed for a divorce. Any day now, apparently!

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber (L) and US model Hailey Bieber arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live,” Hailey added.

None of us can really relate to what it’s like to live under such an intense microscope.

Even Hailey might have to admit, however, that her spouse isn’t making it easy these days.

We can’t say for certain what’s going on with Justin, but he’s constantly sharing cryptic messages online and often getting caught in photographs that feature a bong by his side.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 2022 MLS Cup Final between Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

On the subject of Justin’s recent struggles, a source spoke this winter to The Hollywood Reporter and said:

“Seeing him disintegrate like this … it’s watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose.

“He’s lost. There’s no one protecting him because there’s no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out…

“Whatever he’s going through, I pray for him and hope he’s okay.”

Justin Bieber attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the Vogue exclusive, Hailey spoke honestly about her “scary” birth experience, the process of embracing her postpartum body and the joy of waking up to her “beautiful” family every day.

The couple, meanwhile, hopes that a recent outing to a Toronto Maple Leafs hockey game will put all that divorce chatter to rest.

Justin went on to share numerous photos from their date night, including a few of him and Hailey smooching before making their way out of a backstage exit.

“I don’t remember a time in my life when I haven’t been obsessed with the leafsssss,” the singer captioned the post. “This year we made it farther than we have in so long and I’m happy about that. I can be patient cuz I know this is the team to do it. 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼.”