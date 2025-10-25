Kelsey Grammer Divorced: His History of Marriage, Explained

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Kelsey Grammer has been married and divorced more than once.

Not all of his former marriages have ended in divorce. It’s … complicated.

All told, he’s had four marriages, and has racked up seven children (and counting) and one grandchild along the way.

Here’s a rundown of the polarizing actor’s history — and where things stand today.

Kelsey Grammer attends the “Frasier” SAG Screening Event on September 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Doreen Alderman and Kelsey Grammer (1982 – 1990)

In 1982, Kelsey Grammer married dance instructor Doreen Alderman.

On paper, their marriage spanned a full eight years.

In reality, they separated after only two years.

The final six years of their marriage was a separation.

However, those two years were more than enough time to welcome Grammer’s first child, Spence, on October 9, 1983.

Kelsey Grammer speaks during a panel discussion at the “Frasier” SAG Screening Event on September 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Paramount+)

He and Barrie Buckner never married

In 1992, Grammer welcomed his second child with Barrie Buckner.

Kandace Greer Grammer was born on February 15 of that year.

Though this came after his divorce from Alderman, he and the hair and makeup stylist never married.

Still, in the run down of Grammer’s marriages and divorces, the mother of one of his children seems worth mentioning.

This relationship was not long-lived, however. He would remarry in 1992 — but not to Buckner.

Kelsey Grammer attends the Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2024 Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Leigh-Ane Csuhany and Kelsey Grammer (1992 – 1993)

In September of 1992, Grammer married Leigh-Anne Csuhany.

As you may have noticed from the dates of their marriage, it did not last.

Nine months after they tied the knot, Csuhany was three months pregnant.

At that time, Grammer filed for an annulment. He also evicted her from their marital home.

He accused her of being abusive, claiming that she had even fired a gun at him. Ultimately, Csuhany’s pregnancy reportedly ended in a miscarriage.

Kelsey Grammer speaks onstage during a Gotham Screening of FRASIER Season 2 at Quad Cinema on September 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount+)

He and Tammi Baliszewski did not marry

In 1994, Grammer and Tammi Baliszewski met at a California beach.

By December, the two were engaged.

(In the very same magazine announcement where they shared their engagement, they also spoke about Grammer’s substance abuse)

Their engagement did not end in a marriage, however.

His most famous marriage would come just a few years later.

Camille Donatacci Grammer and husband/actor Kelsey Grammer attends the after party for the opening of “La Cage Aux Folles” on Broadway at Providence on April 18, 2010. (Photo Credit: Charles Eshelman/Getty Images)

Camille Donatacci Grammer and Kelsey Grammer (1997 – 2010)

In 1996, Kelsey Grammer met Camille Donatacci on a blind date. She was a dancer and model (thus explaining the meme of her dancing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which would come later).

The two married in August 1997.

In October 2001, they welcomed their first daughter, Mason.

They welcomed a son, Jude, in August 2004.

In July 2010, news broke that Camille had filed to divorce him. By early the next year, the divorce was finalized. To this day, however, she is best known as Camille Grammer.

Kelsey Grammer and Kate Walsh pose for a photo during the 33rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center Hall of States on December 5, 2010. (Photo Credit: Kris Connor/Getty Images)

Kayte Walsh and Kelsey Grammer (2010)

In August of 2010, Grammer revealed that he was expecting his fifth child with Kayte Walsh.

Walsh is 25 years younger than he is. She had been working as a flight attendant.

The pregnancy ended in a miscarriage. However, the couple went on to announce their engagement in December of that year.

They married in February 2011 — only two weeks after his divorce from Camilla was finalized. (Later that year, Spencer gave birth to Grammer’s first grandchild)

In July 2012, Grammer and Walsh welcomed a daughter. In July 2014 and November 2016, they welcomed two sons.

Grammer and Walsh revealed in June 2025 that they are expecting what will be his eighth child.