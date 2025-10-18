Hailee Steinfeld Pregnant? The Rumor & The Truth

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Even before Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen married, fans wondered when she might become pregnant.

… Or if she was already.

From her long-anticipated MCU role to blowing critics away in Sinners, her career is going strong.

But fans want to know if it’s true that she’s growing her family.

Hailee Steinfeld attends the “Sinners” European Premiere at the Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025. (Photo Credit: LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 14: Hailee Steinfeld attends the “Sinners” European Premiere at the Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images))

Fans are asking: Is Hailee Steinfeld pregnant?

Since news first broke that Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen were engaged, people have wondered when they might see about becoming pregnant.

Part of the interest is people who want to see the couple happy.

She is a famous actress, singer, and voice actress. Allen, meanwhile, is relatively famous within the sports world.

And, for some, it’s wondering if they’re going to have a baby to make the marriage “stick.” (Folks, that’s not how having a baby or a marriage works)

Some even joked that the famous attractiveness of Steinfeld’s Sinners co-star Michael B. Jordan prompted Allen to race to the altar.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld attend the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

However, with no pregnancy announcement from Steinfeld, fans are left to hunt for clues.

She and Allen actually appeared in multiple baby-related festivities in 2024, prior to tying the knot.

But these were sex-reveal parties for other people’s babies.

That shows that they are the sorts of people who have friends and family who are having kids. Among Millennials, that does narrow things down.

People whose peers are having kids are more likely to do so themselves. But what has Steinfeld actually said on the topic?

Hailee and Josh's predictions is so cute hailee thinks it will be a boy pic.twitter.com/SMKabw0Isi — haileeslove (@haizwatson) March 24, 2024

What has she said about being pregnant?

Earlier this year, in her Beau Society newsletter, Hailee Steinfeld teased on her Instagram Story that she was having her friends discuss what it means to be pregnant.

“Put out one of my favorite issues yesterday,” she wrote at the time.

Steinfeld detailed that it was an issue “featuring 2 of my best friends, @courtneycleator_ & @jordanxmichaels!!”

She teased: “Talking all things pregnancy, postpartum, body changes, style advice, and more.”

And there are more direct reports on her feelings when it comes to growing a family.

Hailee Steinfeld attends the Netflix Arcane LA Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on October 30, 2024. (Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Riot / Netflix)

In March, Us Weekly offered a report on Steinfeld and Allen’s baby plans.

“They both are excited about starting a family and want that in the next few years,” an inside source dished.

The insider added: “They both share the same values when it comes to parenting and having kids.”

Sharing similar baby plans and similar parenting aspirations is so important.

You can’t just marry someone and hope that they’ll magically want to change their mind about having kids. It’s great to hear that they’re on the same page.

Hailee Steinfeld attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Is Hailee Steinfeld actually pregnant?

At this time, there is no actual evidence to support the idea that Hailee Steinfeld is pregnant.

There are numerous “photos” on social media that might appear to show her with a baby bump.

However, these appear to be manipulated photographs, using grotesque plagiarism engines like generative AI or simple photoshop.

To be blunt, these are fetish images. They’re not intended to trick people, but it’s understandable that some of the subtler renderings might hoodwink some folks. It happens!

If and when Steinfeld becomes pregnant, we’re sure that she and Allen will share the news when they’re good and ready. For now, you know, they’re still young and newly married and living their lives.