Ghislaine Maxwell & George Clooney Allegedly Hooked Up, According to Late Epstein …

Ghislaine Maxwell bragged about George Clooney.

Specifically, about an alleged hookup with him at a party.

Whether her boast was true or not, it means that the late Virginia Giuffre name-dropped the A-list actor in her posthumous memoir.

It’s not quite like being named as an Epstein associate, but it’s not a badge of honor, either.

Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013. (Photo Credit: Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

Did Ghislaine Maxwell really hook up with George Clooney?

The infamous Ghislaine Maxwell one boasted that she had hooked up with George Clooney.

In Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, Nobody’s Girl, the late human trafficking victim described the brag.

The context of the alleged hookup was Maxwell performing oral sex on Clooney.

It allegedly took place at a party, in a bathroom.

Many people have had such experiences — including with total strangers. However, that does not make it true.

‘Nobody’s Girl’ by Virginia Giuffre on display at Hatchards bookshop on October 21, 2025. (Photo Credit: Ming Yeung/Getty Images)

According to Giuffre, Maxwell liked to brag about her hookups.

But, as we all know, someone who likes to boast about real accomplishments might also exaggerate — or outright lie — over a notch on their bedpost.

“Whether that was true or not, we’ll never know,” Giuffre wrote in her memoir.

In her unpublished 2020 memoir, The Billionaire’s Playboy Club, Giuffre shared a similar memory of Maxwell name-dropping Clooney.

“But she had given George Clooney a blow job in the bathroom at some random event. … She never let that one down,” Giuffre wrote.

Ghislaine Maxwell attends the 2014 ETM Children’s Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014. (Photo Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images)

There are too many unknowns to assume this to be true

If this alleged bathroom hookup went down (so to speak), Giuffre did not choose to specify when or where.

First of all, she likely did not know. Telling someone that you hooked up with a celebrity doesn’t necessarily need a street address or a geotag. That’s not usually the interesting part.

This would have to have been decades ago, of course.

Even prior to Ghislaine Maxwell’s 20 year prison sentence, she spent years as a pariah due to her association and criminal activities with Jeffrey Epstein.

For George Clooney to have had anything to do with her, this would have been long before anyone knew what a monster she is.

George Clooney attends the “Jay Kelly” Headline Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)

If this was in the ’90s, she may have simply been a woman at an exclusive party.

He might never have learned her name.

For that matter, he might not even remember her.

Clooney has not publicly addressed the claim. He cannot speak to Giuffre about it, as she tragically took her own life in April of this year.

And, of course, no one is accusing him of any wrongdoing. Hooking up with someone only to later learn that they are inhuman scum is not a crime. Evil is not an STI.

Disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell attends the Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche 57th Street Boutique Opening Party September 4, 2003. (Photo Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Guilt by association is only real if you’re engaging in a criminal conspiracy

Unlike George Clooney, some of Ghislaine Maxwell’s other acquaintances from over the years may have committed heinous crimes against girls.

This summer, the noted criminal got an upgrade to much cushier prison conditions thanks to Donald Trump’s administration.

These days, she’s incarcerated alongside Real Housewives and white collar scammers. Trump has also refused to rule out a pardon.

No one seems confused by why he might act to protect her. It is the same reason that the United States Congress has been effectively shut down and is likely to remain so for months.

One day, the public will have full access to key evidence relating to Epstein’s accomplices, including some very famous names of people who continue to walk free.