Erika Kirk Reveals Plans For First Interview Since Husband’s Murder

Erika Kirk has not shied away from public life in the weeks since the murder of her husband, Charlie Kirk.

Erika spoke at Charlie’s memorial, and she’s taken over hosting duties on his popular podcast.

She has yet to sit down for a formal interview since her husband’s death, but we now know that that’s about to change.

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, speaks at the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News plans series of events centering on Erika and Charlie Kirk

According to a new report from Deadline, Kirk will speak with Fox News’ Jesse Watters for a segment that’s set to air on November 5.

In addition to the interview, Watters will go with Kirk to Turning Point USA’s Arizona headquarters and join her for a stop on the This Is The Turning Point tour at the University of Mississippi in Oxford on October 29.

Kirk will reportedly introduce Vice President JD Vance, who’s set to speak at the event.

Erika Kirk joins U.S. President Donald Trump onstage during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

It will all lead up to the premiere of a documentary series on November 7 featuring new behind-the-scenes footage with Kirk.

Erika Kirk says carrying on late husband’s work and legacy is her top priority

As you’re likely aware, Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University in September.

In the weeks since, Erika has become one of the more prominent figures in American rightwing media.

As the new CEO of Turning Point USA — the organization that Charlie founded while still in his teens — Erika says her top priority is carrying on her late husband’s work.

U.S. President Donald Trump posthumously awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk as he presents the Medal to his wife Erika Kirk (L) during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House on October 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

It’s unclear at this time what sort of topics will be touched on when Kirk sits down with Watters.

The interview is expected to film this week, ahead of Erika’s appearance at Ole Miss.

The Kirk-Fox collaboration has not yet been formally announced, but multiple media outlets have confirmed that the two parties began ironing out details several weeks ago.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.