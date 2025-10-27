Kody Brown Preaches Chasity in VERY Awkward Sister Wives Scene

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We’re just gonna go ahead and apologize ahead of time here:

There’s been way too much Kody Brown sex take of late.

Over the past several weeks, for one reason or another, we’ve been forced to consider the bedroom antics of this Sister Wives star on far too many occasions.

Such as when Christine Brown said Kody hurt her the first time they slept together.

(TLC)

Cut to the October 26 episode of this TLC series and Kody meeting 23-year-old daughter Aurora’s new boyfriend, Brodie Utley, for the first time.

“I say to these young men, almost always your job is to protect my daughter, even from yourself,” Kody said on air, adding an unusual perspective that included this opinion:

“When you’re just dating, you’re kissing another man’s wife until she’s your wife. And if she doesn’t become your wife, you’re kissing another man’s wife.”

The father of 18 further explained:

“This is the reason that I believe in chastity … don’t take something away from them that doesn’t belong to you.”

Kody Brown appears to be pondering life in this photo. (TLC)

We suppose Kody is saying here than any woman has the potential to be any man’s future wife.

So until you lock her down, so to speak, you should stay away from her private and scared parts.

This does seem rather rich coming from someone who has only been legally married to one person at a time, of course, while sleeping with many other woman with whom he only had a so-called spiritual partnership.

One of those women said she hated having sex with him, too.

Kody Brown is interviewed here by TLC. (TLC)

During the latest episode, meanwhile, Kody grilled Brodie over his ability to watch over Aurora, whom he had been dating for just a few months at the time of filming.

“If you love my daughter, then you’ll love her as much as I loved her mother, and I kept my hands off of her till we were married,” Kody said during an awkward confessional, referring to fourth wife Robyn Brown, who is Aurora’s mom.

For the record:

Robyn shares Aurora, Dayton, 25, and Breanna, 21, with her first husband.

She also shares son Solomon, 13, and daughter Ariella, 9, with Kody, whom she legally wed in 2014 after becoming spiritually united four years prior.

After Robyn and Kody got legally married, he adopted her oldest kids.

Robyn and Kody Brown pose here for a TLC promotional shot. (TLC)

Kody told the cameras on Sunday’s installment:

“When we were older, I had an outlet. I [was] still loving [on] my wives, but we didn’t have a real physical connection until we were married.”

Kody proceeded to tell Brodie that the “best kind of relationship” is one where if you break up you can “still be friends” because you didn’t cross the intimacy line.

“I feel like I’m more discriminating now than I was with [Mykelti’s husband] Tony. Than I was with [Aspyn’s husband] Mitch, and than I was with [Maddie’s husband] Caleb,” Kody confessed.

“I just was less discriminating. Now it’s a totally different story. I’ve gone through three divorces.”