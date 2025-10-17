Donald Trump Jr., Meghan McCain Blast ‘The View’ Hosts For Swearing at …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this week, actress Cheryl Hines appeared on The View, and the conversation became rather contentious.

Hines is the wife of Director of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and she faced some tough questions about her husband’s qualifications and stances.

After the interview, the panel of co-hosts discussed the fact that they’ve had relatively few conservative-leaning guests in recent months.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris (C) is pictured in studio at ABC during a break in the recording of the show “The View” with hosts (L-R) Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin in New York on October 8, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Joy Behar says Republicans are afraid to appear on ‘The View’

“I think that we should have more Republicans on the show. But they don’t want to come on- they’re scared of us,” Joy Behar remarked at one point.

Several conservative social media figures took issue, noting that they’ve tried to score invitations to appear on the show but received no response.

“Joy Behar says Republicans are afraid to come on The View. This is a lie. I’m happy to come by for a visit,” conservative radio host Clay Travis wrote on X, according to Fox News.

“When I was pitched to go on, they said no,” conservative social media firebrand Riley Gaines echoed.

“For some reason they’ve also turned me down,” social media figure Matt Walsh chimed in.

US President Joe Biden (C) attends a live interview on ABC’s “The View” in New York on September 25, 2024. The hosts (L-R) are Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Of course, there could be any number of reasons why those guests were never booked, not the least of which is that Walsh and Gaines are not especially well-known outside of the political corners of X.

The View has invited quite a few conservative guests in the past, but at least one of them, Donald Trump Jr., says he wouldn’t recommend the experience.

Donald Trump Jr. claims ‘The View’ hosts berated studio audience

“I’ve been on The View, and if you want to have some fun, you should go back and watch the episode,” Trump Jr. wrote on X (per Fox News), referencing his 2016 appearance on the show.

“If you want to have even more fun, you should force ABC to release the footage during the commercial breaks,” he continued.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Trump then accused Whoopi Goldberg of cursing out her own audience, writing:

“It was truly epic watching Whoopie [sic] MFing the crowd who turned on her,”

“He’s right,” replied former The View co-host Meghan McCain, who left the program in 2021, alleged. “It was an absolute Jerry Springer s— show.”

The View hosts have not yet responded to these allegations — but maybe they’ll have Don Jr. on to discuss the matter face-to-face.