Jimmy Fallon Abruptly Cancels Gig Following Kimmel Firing; ‘The View’ Stars …

There’s been a wide array of reactions to the news that Jimmy Kimmel has been suspended by ABC for his comments about Charlie Kirk.

But for all the hot takes on social media, it seems that some of Kimmel’s closest allies are choosing to remain silent on the subject.

For starters, fellow late night host Jimmy Fallon canceled a scheduled appearance in New York City today, and to be fair, we don’t know for certain that the decision was related to Kimmel’s suspension.

But the comic is currently taking quite a bit of flak on social media.

Jimmy Fallon hosts “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” at Rockefeller Center on March 1, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Fallon’s sudden cancellation receives scrutiny on social media

According to a new report from Ad Week journalist Marc Stenberg, Fallon “abruptly cancelled” his appearance at an event hosted by business magazine Fast Company.

“Scooplet: It looks like Jimmy Fallon, who was supposed to speak this morning at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, has abruptly cancelled his appearance,” Stenberg tweeted this morning.

Stenberg did not speculate as to the cause of the cancellation, but his tweet was picked up by TMZ, the New York Post, and other outlets, obviously under the assumption that Fallon’s decision was related to the Kimmel situation.

Fallon has since received a fair bit of criticism, but even more condemnation has gone to the hosts of The View.

US President Joe Biden attends a live interview on ABC’s “The View” in New York on September 25, 2024. The hosts are Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

‘The View’ hosts slammed by fans for failure to address Kimmel situation

The long-running daytime show generally features discussions of the day’s top issues, and today, the Kimmel firing should have been at the top of that list.

But the hosts — who, like Kimmel, are employed by ABC, a subsidiary of Disney — chose to steer clear of the subject.

“Welcome to The View,” longtime View panelist Whoopi Goldberg said at the beginning of the episode, adding, “But before we do anything, it’s Sara’s birthday!”

From there, Goldberg introduced the current events portion of the show by stating, “Let’s tell you what’s been going on.”

Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage at The Alliance For Women In Media Foundation’s 50th Annual Gracie Awards Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

As People reports, the day’s slate of topics included “Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Centers for Disease Control, Eugene Levy’s new show The Reluctant Traveler (featuring an interview with the Schitt’s Creek alum), and Terry Bradshaw and wife Tammy’s new cookbook.”

But there was no mention of Kimmel.

It’s unclear why the show chose to steer clear of the day’s hottest topic, but naturally, many social media users assumed that the decision had to do with the hosts’ ties to ABC.

“I can’t believe you guys aren’t bringing up Jimmy Kimmel… is it because Disney and ABC owns you too? Speak up, ladies,” one viewer wrote on social media (via Too Fab), adding, “Disappointed. No mention of Jimmy Kimmel,” wrote another, as someone else added, “They seem worried and anxious today.”

“Too scared to mention Jimmy? I’m done with your show,” read another response, while a third viewer chimed in, “I was expecting something on free speech today, but was disappointed. Hopefully you are getting your ducks in order and will stand up for Jimmy and Free Speech very damned soon.”

We’ll see if the hosts decide to address that criticism on tomorrow’s show — but we’re guessing they’ll continue to give the Kimmel scandal a wide berth.