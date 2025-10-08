Dolly Parton Dead? Not So Fast, Ailing Singer Says

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Dolly Parton is alive, folks.

And seemingly pretty well.

One day after her sister Freida told folks she’d been “up all night praying” for the star, the legendary artist addressed concerns about her recent health issues in a video posted to social media.

In short? She’s not dead, Parton claims.

Talking to fans from the set doing some commercials for the Grand Ole Opry, the singer said that “lately everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am,” continuing as follows:

“Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here! Anyway, I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease, those of you that seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate.

“I appreciate your prayers, ’cause I’m a person of faith. I can always use the prayers for anything and everything. But I want you to know that I’m okay.”

Parton went on to note that some of her “problems” were connected to the aftermath of her husband Carl Dean’s death in March, when she neglected her own health.

The spouses were married for 58 years before Dean passed away on March 3 at age 82.

Dolly Parton speaks onstage at Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“Back when my husband Carl was very sick, that was for a long time, and then when he passed, I didn’t take care of myself, so I let a lot of things go that I should’ve been taking care of,” she went on.

“So anyway, when I got around to it, the doctor said, we need to take care of this. We need to take care of that.

“Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home, closer to Vanderbilt [University Medical Center], where I’m kind of having a few treatments here and there, but I wanted you to know that I’m not dying.”

Parton is 79 years old.

She announced on September 28 that she had to postpone her residency — which was scheduled to run from December 4 to December 13 at the Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace — until September 2026 due to “health challenges.”

Dolly Parton attends “Dolly: An Original Musical” fireside chat and press conference at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 28, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“My doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” the icon explained in her Instagram post. “As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

Continued Parton last month:

“In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

Fair and reasonable and, yes, a tad bit concerning.

But Parton’s sister made things even more concerning when she asked for the aforementioned prayers… prior to clarifying that she didn’t mean to cause panic.

Dolly Parton attends the opening of Country Music Hall of FameÂ® and Museum’s new exhibit ‘Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker’ at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (GETTY)

Concluded Parton this time around, after assuring fans she had no plans to retire:

“There’s just a lot of rumors flying around, but I figured if you heard it from me, you’d know that I was okay.

“So anyhow, that’s what I wanted to say and I’m not ready to die yet. I don’t think God is through with me and I ain’t done working. So I love you for caring, and keep praying for me.”