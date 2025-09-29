Dolly Parton Cancels Concert, Reveals ‘Health Challenges’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Dolly Parton is making a difficult choice for her health and for her fans.

But it’s the right call.

In the wake of her husband’s tragic passing, the living legend delayed new music.

Now, she’s bowing out of her planned Vegas residency this December — and explaining why.

The incomparable Dolly Parton attends “Dolly: An Original Musical” fireside chat and press conference at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 28, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton hates to disappoint her fans, but …

On Sunday, September 28, American icon Dolly Parton took to social media to release a statement.

“I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts,” the statement began.

“As many of you know,” Parton wrote, “I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.”

Across social media, Dolly Parton announced the postponement of her December 2025 Vegas shows in light of undisclosed health issues. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile checkup,” Parton wrote.

“Although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

Joking aside, she continued: “In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse.”

Parton expressed that she wants to “put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see.”

Dolly Parton attends the opening of Country Music Hall of FameÂ® and Museum’s new exhibit ‘Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker’ at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 19, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

‘I just need a little time to get show ready’

“You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you,” Dolly Parton expressed amidst her undefined health issues.

“While I’ll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville,” she assured, “I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say.”

Parton is 79 years old. She is a one-woman institution.

And, earlier this year, she lost her husband. Is this the end of her music career?

“And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business,” Parton emphasized, “because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet.”

She expressed: “But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you.”

Parton concluded her statement:

“I love you and thank you for understanding.”

Dolly Parton attends Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The show is only postponed, and refunds are an option

Truly, no one on this planet has more earned her retirement than Dolly Parton, even if her health were not an issue.

But it’s clear that she is not stepping down from music, or charity, or anything else.

Her six shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace would have been in December.

Instead, her first Vegas residency in more than 3 years has been postponed until September 2026.

We here at THG wish this living icon a full recovery. She is and will always be a national treasure.